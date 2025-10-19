Patriots Ups & Downs: Who stood out in a convincing win over the Titans?

The New England Patriots are 5-2 on the season after a 31-13 win Sunday over the Tennessee Titans. Here's who we graded UP or DOWN based on their on-field performance...

UP: QB Drake Maye

This is crazy to say after Maye put up yet another ridiculous passer rating (135.9), but Sunday felt less-than-perfect for the Patriots quarterback. Both his touchdown passes required superb hands by the pass-catchers, most notably Austin Hooper reaching over the cornerback to reel in an underthrown fade. Maye also put himself in physical danger with a scramble for the first time in what felt like weeks, as he briefly left the game to be evaluated for a possible head injury. Self-preservation is part of being a franchise quarterback, and Maye got a reminder of that.

But at this point, we're just nitpicking. And Maye's numbers speak for themselves: 21-for-23 (91.3%), 222 yards, two TDs, no turnovers. In fact, it was Maye's fourth straight game without a turnover. That is arguably the most impressive aspect of Maye's recent hot streak, as ball security had been a legitimate concern for him as recently as Week 3 this same season. We're probably going to have to start grading him on a curve for these.

As long as Maye continues to play like this, the Patriots can win a lot of games and get back to the playoffs this season. And especially if his receivers start to make up for imperfect throws, on top of it.

DOWN: LG Jared Wilson

Wilson allowed three sacks, according to early postgame data from Pro Football Focus. Interior pressure was the one persistent problem the Patriots offense dealt with Sunday, and the rookie's rough day was a big reason for it. He'll likely continue to start, but this was one of the down weeks in the ups & downs expected of a rookie playing every snap on offense.

UP: RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Stevenson enjoyed easily his best day since his monster game in Week 2 at Miami. He got the Patriots offense rolling early, and if anything, they didn't run him enough. The veteran back ran hard and downhill, and took advantage of open space when he had it (4.9 yards per carry).

It's certainly too early to say Stevenson's fumbling concerns are behind him, but it's a good sign that he's now gone consecutive games without putting the ball on the ground. And it was especially promising to see Stevenson run confidently and assert himself.

DOWN: DE Keion White

White played only 13 snaps and again finished with zero total pressures, his third game in a row with virtually no impact as a pass-rusher (via PFF). He was the Pats' best hope to stop Titans quarterback Cam Ward from his long first-quarter touchdown pass, but he couldn't win his 1-on-1 matchup despite having plenty of time and space to do so.

White has been a major disappointment and part of the reason the Patriots have struggled to consistently generate pressure up front without sending extra rushers.

UP: TE Austin Hooper

The Patriots offense needed a spark at the time of Hooper's touchdown catch, and the veteran tight end delivered. Maye's attempted corner fade was a little short, and Hooper had cornerback L'Jarius Sneed between himself and the ball. No problem, just go up and reach over the DB, then tap the toes for the score.

Hooper has rarely been a consistent target for the Patriots this season, but he's come up with a handful of big plays in key situations. He deserves credit for keeping the Patriots firmly in the game at the time of his touchdown.

UP: LB K'Lavon Chaisson

Chaisson finished with three total pressures, two of which were sacks. He was the Hooper of the defense, making their first big play of the game and giving them the jolt they needed against a Titans offense that was feeling good to start.

But the biggest play of Chaisson's day was that third non-sack pressure. He beat his blocker and closed quickly on Ward, which appeared to speed the rookie quarterback up and rush him into losing the ball before he could throw, resulting in a scoop & score touchdown. It felt like Chaisson had delivered the kill-shot at the time, and that turned out to be the case, as that was the last time anyone scored in the game.

DOWN: CB Carlton Davis III

Davis allowed 3 of 4 targets and committed another penalty that kept a late Titans drive alive. The free-agent addition has been shaky all season, and while his physical play can sometimes be an advantage in slowing down explosive receivers, he's given up too many plays and committed too many penalties to be satisfied with his output so far as a Patriot.

UP: QB Joshua Dobbs

Dobbs was only asked to make one pass attempt when he came into the game in relief of Maye during a concussion evaluation. But it was a big one, as he avoided a potential sack and stayed in the pocket before delivering a 12-yard strike to DeMario Douglas on third-and-4.

Maye came back in the game and helped finish off a touchdown drive, which essentially completed a double-score and put the Patriots up two possessions. Nice to see Dobbs make a legit contribution to the game in his limited action.

UP: WR Kayshon Boutte

Honorable mentions would be due to Stefon Diggs (7 of 7 catches for 69 yards) and Douglas (impressive one-handed catch to convert a fourth down). But it's fair to wonder how the second half might've gone had Boutte not caught Maye's deep ball late in the second quarter. Boutte had to fully extend his arms, as the throw was slightly out in front of him, and make a nice fingertip grab through the end zone for a 39-yard touchdown.

Boutte continues to emerge as not just a trusted target for Maye, but a downfield scoring threat with a knack for big plays in critical situations. Along with Hooper, his effort helped turn a good day for Maye into a near-perfect one.

DOWN: S Craig Woodson

When the defense allows a long touchdown and the scorer has no one near him, it's fair to look at the deep safety. Woodson got burned badly down the field on the one touchdown the Titans scored, and at the time the game wasn't feeling great for the Patriots. Had they not turned it around, Woodson would have some demanding answers for the big play.