Vrabel, Patriots win 4th straight game in convincing fashion over Titans

The New England Patriots improved 5-2 on the season with their fourth straight win Sunday, topping the Tennessee Titans by a 31-13 final. The Pats accomplished three straight road wins for the first time since 1961 as part of the victory in Nashville.

The Titans received the ball to start the game, and their first drive had a promising start, but the Patriots ultimately stopped Ward on a third-and-7 pass play. Tennessee settled for a 49-yard field goal by former Patriots kicker Joey Slye to take an early 3-0 lead.

Maye and the Pats offense could not capitalize on the defense holding Tennessee to a field goal, as linebacker Jihad Ward beat rookie guard Jared Wilson 1-on-1 for a third-down sack. Rookie kicker Andres Borregales converted 36 yards to make it a tie game again at 3-3.

Ward put his team in the driver's seat on the next drive. First, he hit wide receiver Chimere Dike for 18 yards to set up first-and-10 from the Patriots' 38-yard line. On the very next play, Ward's play-action fake opened up all kinds of space for the quarterback to plant his feet and step into a perfect 38-yard strike to Dike for a touchdown. The big play gave the Titans a 10-3 lead.

Maye couldn't answer, as his third-down attempt for rookie receiver Kyle Williams sailed incomplete and the Patriots had to punt. The defense, however, bounced back with a stop, as the Titans stalled after approaching midfield and K'Lavon Chaisson sacked Ward on third down.

That defensive stop gave Maye the opening he needed to finally get the passing game in a rhythm. Maye completed 5 of 5 passes for 51 yards, capping the drive with a touchdown pass to tight end Austin Hooper. Hooper made up for a throw that was a bit short to the corner, snatching the ball with cornerback L'Jarius Sneed between him. The highlight-reel play tied the game back up once again, 10-10.

Ward and the Titans came up just short for their last chance to score another touchdown before halftime, as Christian Barmore broke through for a sack to force a field goal attempt. Slye stepped up in the key spot, drilling it from 50 yards to give the Titans the lead once again at 13-10.

That's when the Patriots finally got the upper hand. With just 55 seconds left in the first half, Maye launched a deep ball toward the end zone for Kayshon Boutte, who had space behind the coverage and fully extended to reel it in for a 39-yard touchdown. The big-time play gave the Pats their first lead of the game at 17-13, and the Titans couldn't manage their limited remaining time to get more points before halftime. The Pats were able to head to the locker room on top.

The Patriots had a chance to essentially complete a double-score, having scored the last points of the first half. They cashed in on receiving the ball to start the second half, as Maye engineered another touchdown drive. He did it with help from backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs, who entered the game as Maye briefly exited to be evaluated in the blue medical tent. Dobbs converted a third-and-4 with a pinpoint throw to DeMario Douglas to move the chains.

Maye came back in, then converted on fourth-and-1 when Douglas reeled in a throw behind him for a one-handed grab. Rhamondre Stevenson breezed into the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown run on the next play, giving the Patriots a 24-13 lead.

Disaster struck for the Titans on the ensuing drive. Ward attempted to throw the ball with Chaisson bearing down on him and lost control before his arm went forward, resulting in a fumble. Chaisson scooped and scored, giving the Patriots touchdowns on consecutive plays from scrimmage and a sudden 31-13 lead.

The teams traded punts until midway through the fourth quarter. Tennessee turned it over on downs and Ward threw an interception on consecutive possessions late, helping the Patriots sit on their lead. Maye did not need to finish the game, as Dobbs came in for the closing minutes.