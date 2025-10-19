3 Stars: Bruins overwhelmed by Avs in latest setback

May 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrates his go ahead goal in the third period against the Dallas Stars in game six of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Even at leaving town at 3-1-0, the Bruins were always going to be underdogs on this ongoing three-game road trip out west. The speed and skill of teams like Vegas and Colorado always set those games up as potentially tricky matchups for the B's. That proved to be the case. And even the game you perhaps felt most confident about (Sunday's head-to-head with the Mammoth) is coming on the second leg of a traveling back-to-back for Marco Sturm and the Bruins.

But Saturday's struggles in Colorado were the most painful yet — and made the game borderline unwatchable, really — as the Bruins were unable to generate much of anything against the Avalanche in an overwhelming display.

Boston's struggles overshadowed what was a strong start for the club headlined by a Johnny Beecher tally at the 3:11 mark of the first period, and left you simply shaking your head. At times, it looked like the Avalanche were playing a different sport than the Bruins. Colorado's dominance was on display beyond the 4-1 final. Colorado dominated the puck to a 38-14 shot advantage, they held the Bruins to just two shots in the second period, and at one point put the Bruins through an absolute hellish run that left the club without a shot on goal for 17:14 of play.

WOOF.

"They have a lot of speed and they kind of play to their guys’ strengths," Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm, who made his return to the lineup after missing the previous three games with a lower-body injury, said of the Avalanche. "They’re coming through with a lot of speed. On our hand though we have to work as a five-man unit out there and slow them down. That’s how you frustrate a team like that, but tonight, they got the upper hand on us.”

Here's a look at the 985TheSportsHub.com 3 Stars of the game...

3rd Star: Josh Manson

DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 06: Josh Manson #42 of the Avalanche passes the puck against the Florida Panthers in the second period at Ball Arena on January 06, 2025. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

No shortage of help on the Colorado roster in this one. But it was defenseman Josh Manson's first-period blast in the first period that ultimately proved to hold as the game-winning goal for the Avalanche in this one.

The goal was Manson's first of the season, and the biggest highlight of what was a solid night at the office for the 34-year-old defender. Deployed for 16:04, and in addition to the goal, Manson finished this contest with three shots and a blocked shot. The Avs also outshot the Bruins by a 14-2 mark (and outscored them 1-0, with Manson's shot being the one) in Manson's 14:58 of five-on-five time on ice.

2nd Star: Jeremy Swayman

Oct 16, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) warms up before a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. (Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images)

Bruins netminder Jeremy Swayman was the only reason this was 4-1 and not 8-1.

It really is as simple as that.

Now, Swayman's night started about as awful as it could, with two goals allowed on the first two shots he faced. But Swayman absolutely locked in from there, stopping all 16 shots faced in the second period, and at one point rattling off 22 straight saves before the Avalanche finally extended their lead to two in the third period. That third Colorado goal was the kind that actually made you feel bad for Swayman, as he and fourth-line winger Johnny Beecher were truly the only Bruins who showed up, and they deserved better than what they got in front of them.

Still, a 34-of-37 night was a solid one for Swayman, and an undeniable bounce-back after allowing six against Vegas on Thursday night.

1st Star: Nathan MacKinnon

Oct 9, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) during the second period against the Utah Mammoth at Ball Arena. (Ron Chenoy/Imagn Images)

Just an absolute animal.

In what was like yet another dominant performance from the all-world centerman, MacKinnon scored two of Colorado's four goals, and by all means put the Bruins to bed with his third-period strike through Swayman. That goal was a thing of beauty and showed off everything that makes MacKinnon a cheat code. The vision, the acceleration, the poise, and the shot. Just a completely unfair talent.