Patriots, Titans announce Saturday roster moves

Both the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans announced roster moves on Saturday afternoon - their final chance to do so before their Week 7 matchup on Sunday in Nashville. For the Titans, that included getting a key member of their defense back.

The Titans have activated defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat off IR. The 38th overall pick last year, Sweat had a successful rookie season and was named to the PFWA All-Rookie team, but landed on IR just one game into his sophomore campaign with an ankle injury.

At 6-foot-4, 366 pounds, Sweat can be a factor on all three downs but is really a plus player in the run game. He'll be a further test for the Patriots' interior offensive line, which already has to deal with All-Pro Jeffery Simmons.

Meanwhile, the Patriots announced two practice squad elevations. Running back Terrell Jennings and cornerback Miles Battle will get the call for this game.

For Jennings, this is his second activation in as many weeks. While he adds running back depth behind Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson, last week he only played on special teams.