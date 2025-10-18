LISTEN LIVE

Patriots, Titans announce Saturday roster moves

The Tennessee Titans have activated defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.

Alex Barth
LANDOVER, MD – AUGUST 25: Terrell Jennings #29 of the New England Patriots carries the ball against the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter of a preseason game at Commanders Field on August 25, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Both the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans announced roster moves on Saturday afternoon - their final chance to do so before their Week 7 matchup on Sunday in Nashville. For the Titans, that included getting a key member of their defense back.

The Titans have activated defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat off IR. The 38th overall pick last year, Sweat had a successful rookie season and was named to the PFWA All-Rookie team, but landed on IR just one game into his sophomore campaign with an ankle injury.

At 6-foot-4, 366 pounds, Sweat can be a factor on all three downs but is really a plus player in the run game. He'll be a further test for the Patriots' interior offensive line, which already has to deal with All-Pro Jeffery Simmons.

Meanwhile, the Patriots announced two practice squad elevations. Running back Terrell Jennings and cornerback Miles Battle will get the call for this game.

For Jennings, this is his second activation in as many weeks. While he adds running back depth behind Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson, last week he only played on special teams.

This is the first elevation of the year for Battle. The 6-foot-3, 197-pound cornerback made his first NFL appearance in the Patriots' final game of the 2024 season, recording three pass breakups.

