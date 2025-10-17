Red Sox ‘in the mix’ for top Japanese prospect

Japan third baseman Munetaka Murakami (55) looks on after hitting a home run during the second inning against Team USA at LoanDepot Park. (Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports)

As the Boston Red Sox approach a critical offseason, there is one name that could be on their radar in Japanese prospect Munetaka Murakami.

The 25-year-old Japanese superstar has been dominant throughout his career overseas, suiting up for the Yakult Swallows of the Central League in Nippon Professional Baseball since 2017. Murakami has played roughly 75% of his games at third base, which makes him an appealing option given recent events in Boston.

This past week, Alex Bregman opted out of his three-year deal to make himself a free agent. If Bregman and the Red Sox can’t come to an agreement that sees the 31-year-old return to Fenway, Murakami would be an immediate fit at third. Another option could be placing Murakami at first and moving on from Triston Casas in the starting role. Murakami did spend time playing first during his time playing professionally in Japan.

According to Mark Feinsand at MLB.com, the Red Sox could be in the mix for the Japanese star, depending on how the Bregman situation plays out. Nikkan Sports also reported that major league heavy hitters like the Yankees, Phillies, Mets and Mariners will be making a big push for the star.

Where Murakami's strength truly lies is at the plate. The slugger has 246 career home runs in 892 games, which includes a 56 home run season in 2022. He also won the Triple Crown that same season, making him the youngest Japanese player to do so.

Despite the power, he’s still not a sure thing to translate to the majors. In his last two seasons, he has struck out at nearly a 30% clip. Murakami’s walk rate has also dipped in recent seasons.

“The strikeout and walk numbers may scare some teams away,” an American League executive told Feinsand. “He has big power, but there appear to be a lot of holes in that swing.”

When the Yakult Swallows post Murakami this winter, many expect the star to receive anywhere between $200-300 million.

The last time the Red Sox dipped their toes in the international waters was the signing of Masataka Yoshida who received a five-year, $90 million deal.