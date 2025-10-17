LISTEN LIVE

Patriots list 3 starters questionable, Titans rule receiver out

The Patriots could be without two impact starters when they take on the Titans on Sunday

Colin Kennedy
New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) practices before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium.

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) practices before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium.

Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots potentially could be without two impact players in Stefon Diggs (chest) and Harold Landry III (ankle) when they take on the Tennessee Titans on the road Sunday.

New England also listed defensive players Jaylinn Hawkins (hamstring) and Charles Woods (knee) as questionable heading into the weekend. 

Diggs was limited throughout the week but was also listed as a full participant during practice on Friday. If the wide receiver isn’t ready to go in Nashville, head coach Mike Vrabel is fully confident in the rest of his receiving corps to step up in his absence. 

“I think they've all shown that when given opportunities, that they've all made plays and all contribute,” Vrabel said. “So yeah, again, everybody here, we have a high level of confidence in to be able to do their job. That room is understanding that the ball is going to go to the person that's open first in the progression. It gets mixed around, and the quarterback ultimately has the deciding factor.” 

If Diggs is down this weekend, it could potentially mean more opportunities for Patriots rookie wide receivers Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III.  

Landry had missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday this week but was a full participant on Friday, which is a positive sign for his availability Sunday. The linebacker was injured last week against the Saints but returned to the game. 

The 2021 Pro Bowler also has a little more to play for this weekend as he makes his return to Tennessee. 

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Harold Landry III (2) reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn ImagesBob DeChiara-Imagn Images

“He's versatile, he's done a lot for us in Tennessee and is now doing that here,” Vrabel said. “So again, he's been a good addition to this football team.”

On the Titans side, their receiver room took a serious hit as Calvin Ridley was ruled out for Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury. The receiver was absent throughout practice this week. 

Tennessee will also be without offensive lineman Blake Hance (shoulder), linebacker Arden Key (quadricep), and receiver Bryce Oliver (knee). Cornerback Marcus Harris (calf), linebacker Dre’Mont Jones (knee), T’Vondre Sweat (ankle) were listed as questionable. 

New England Patriotstennessee titans
Colin KennedyWriter
Related Stories
Patriots ceiling: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on October 09, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Could the Pats trade for him?
NFLExamining the Patriots ceiling and weighing potential movesAdam 12
Oct 12, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel runs off the field following a game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
NFL5 Things: How do the Patriots take care of business in Mike Vrabel’s return to TennesseeAlex Barth
Sep 28, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) runs onto the field before a game against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
NFLPatriots get two players back at practice on ThursdayAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect