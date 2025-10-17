Patriots list 3 starters questionable, Titans rule receiver out

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) practices before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium.

The New England Patriots potentially could be without two impact players in Stefon Diggs (chest) and Harold Landry III (ankle) when they take on the Tennessee Titans on the road Sunday.

New England also listed defensive players Jaylinn Hawkins (hamstring) and Charles Woods (knee) as questionable heading into the weekend.

Diggs was limited throughout the week but was also listed as a full participant during practice on Friday. If the wide receiver isn’t ready to go in Nashville, head coach Mike Vrabel is fully confident in the rest of his receiving corps to step up in his absence.

“I think they've all shown that when given opportunities, that they've all made plays and all contribute,” Vrabel said. “So yeah, again, everybody here, we have a high level of confidence in to be able to do their job. That room is understanding that the ball is going to go to the person that's open first in the progression. It gets mixed around, and the quarterback ultimately has the deciding factor.”

If Diggs is down this weekend, it could potentially mean more opportunities for Patriots rookie wide receivers Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III.

Landry had missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday this week but was a full participant on Friday, which is a positive sign for his availability Sunday. The linebacker was injured last week against the Saints but returned to the game.

The 2021 Pro Bowler also has a little more to play for this weekend as he makes his return to Tennessee.

“He's versatile, he's done a lot for us in Tennessee and is now doing that here,” Vrabel said. “So again, he's been a good addition to this football team.”

On the Titans side, their receiver room took a serious hit as Calvin Ridley was ruled out for Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury. The receiver was absent throughout practice this week.