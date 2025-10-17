Examining the Patriots ceiling and weighing potential moves

At the start of the 2025 season, the Patriots ceiling was low, coming off back-to-back four-win campaigns. Things have changed now.

With a 4-2 record, which included a pivotal road win over their division rival Bills in Buffalo, the Patriots have emerged as a true contender in the AFC. And with a relatively weak schedule, the playoffs are well within their grasp. So should the team go all-in this season?

That was a topic on the table when Toucher & Hardy were joined in studio by Alex Barth this week. Barth said he’d deal picks for the right player, but not a first-rounder. Well, unless it's A.J. Brown. But that's unlikely midseason. Watch the clip above, then read Alex here.

Patriots Ceiling: Retcon

Things took a different turn when Phil Perry joined us in studio for his weekly Thursday visit. The question was posed: should the Commanders have drafted Drake Maye over Jayden Daniels in 2024? Fred and Phil debated the topic; watch that below.