Examining the Patriots ceiling and weighing potential moves

Suddenly, the team could have some decisions to make.

Adam 12

At the start of the 2025 season, the Patriots ceiling was low, coming off back-to-back four-win campaigns. Things have changed now.

With a 4-2 record, which included a pivotal road win over their division rival Bills in Buffalo, the Patriots have emerged as a true contender in the AFC. And with a relatively weak schedule, the playoffs are well within their grasp. So should the team go all-in this season?

That was a topic on the table when Toucher & Hardy were joined in studio by Alex Barth this week. Barth said he’d deal picks for the right player, but not a first-rounder. Well, unless it's A.J. Brown. But that's unlikely midseason. Watch the clip above, then read Alex here.

Patriots Ceiling: Retcon

Things took a different turn when Phil Perry joined us in studio for his weekly Thursday visit. The question was posed: should the Commanders have drafted Drake Maye over Jayden Daniels in 2024? Fred and Phil debated the topic; watch that below.

Truthfully, it seems that both teams are winners. But this is sports talk radio, dammit. So we need to fight and fight and fight about it until a clear winner has been declared. The battle continues weekday mornings from 6-10 and on the Sports Hub YouTube channel.

A.J. BrownDrake Mayejayden danielsNew England Patriots
Adam 12Writer
