LISTEN LIVE

Manny Ramirez makes it known that he wants back in the MLB

The former Red Sox slugger is ready to jump back into the MLB in a new role

Ty Anderson
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 09: Former Boston Red Sox player Manny Ramirez looks on before the Red Sox home opening game against the Toronto Blue Jaysat Fenway Park on April 09, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 09: Former Boston Red Sox player Manny Ramirez looks on before the Red Sox home opening game against the Toronto Blue Jaysat Fenway Park on April 09, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Red Sox legend Manny Ramirez is ready to return to Major League Baseball.

No, this is not the latest chapter of 'Manny Being Manny' and attempting a big league comeback at 53 years old, as fun as that would be. (I still think he could pop 20 or so over the Monster if you give him a full season, but I digress.) It's instead Ramirez making it known that he's ready to jump into the coaching ranks, and share his all-world insight as one of the most methodical hitters in the game's history, so long as there's a team out there willing to give him the chance.

“He wants to bring his greatness to teach the young guys,” Hector Zepeda, the agent for Ramirez, told the New York Post's Jon Heyman on Thursday.

For what it's worth, this is not something that's come out of nowhere for the 12-time All Star and nine-time Silver Slugger. This is actually Manny's second pitch to MLB teams this year alone, with Ramirez telling Hector Gomez back in May that he was ready to step into coaching. But this approach is certainly different in the sense that it's Ramirez and his camp sending out feelers to any and every team in the MLB in search of his next chapter in the baseball world.

Last month, Ramirez spoke openly about his desire to coach during an appearance on Foul Territory, and even revealed that he had brief conversations with the Red Sox about returning to the franchise in a coaching capacity.

“I can teach [hitting], I just need the opportunity,” Ramirez said during the appearance. “To be honest, I spoke to Boston last year. We were talking a little bit, and I know they hired a guy from Driveline. We were talking, but then we never got back, you know, like to getting serious about it, so they never got back to me, so I never went back to them to see if it was really an opportunity.”

The Red Sox, in case you're wondering, have confirmed that they will retain hitting coach Pete Fatse for the 2026 season, but did move on from assistant hitting coach Ben Rosenthal after four seasons with the club.

Boston Red Soxmanny ramirez
Ty AndersonEditor
Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.
Related Stories
May 16, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman (2) runs out of the dugout before the start of a game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Joe MurrayHere are the betting favorites to land Alex Bregman in free agencyJoe Murray
Alex Bregman #2 of the Boston Red Sox flies out against the New York Yankees. (Al Bello/Getty Images)
MLBInsider report hints at frustrating Red Sox’ offseason approachMatt Dolloff
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - AUGUST 25: Alex Bregman #2 of the Boston Red Sox looks on against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 25, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
MLBThe first major domino of the Red Sox offseason fallsAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect