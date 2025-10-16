Patriots get two players back at practice on Thursday
Checking in on the changes from the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans on Thursday’s injury report.
There was a good amount of movement on the New England Patriots' injury report on Thursday. That included multiple players coming back to practice.
Both linebacker Anfernee Jennings (ankle) and safety Jaylinn Hawkins (hamstring) returned to the field as limited participants on Thursday. Jennings and Hawkins didn't practice on Wednesday, and missed last week's game.
However, some players were downgraded as well. Cornerback Charles Woods (knee) did not participate after being limited on Wednesday, and linebacker Marte Mapu (neck) was added as a limited participant.
The Patriots were also without linebacker Harold Landry (ankle) for the second day in a row. It's rare for players to miss practice on Wednesday and Thursday but play on Sunday, which puts Landry's status in doubt ahead of his scheduled return to Tennessee.
For the Titans, wide receiver Calvin Ridley (hamstring) missed his second day of practice, putting his status for this week's game in doubt. Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (quadricep) did return to practice, but was limited.