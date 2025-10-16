LISTEN LIVE

Patriots add former Titans, Jets players to practice squad

The New England Patriots signed tight end Thomas Odukoya and defensive tackle Leonard Taylor to their practice squad on Thursday.

Alex Barth
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 25: Thomas Odukoya #89 of the Tennessee Titans in action against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome on August 25, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

It's been a busy week of shuffling on the New England Patriots' practice squad. The team made a few more moves on Thursday, signing two players.

Tight end Thomas Odukoya and defensive tackle Leonard Taylor were signed to the practice squad, the team announced Thursday afternoon. To make room, tight end Marshall Lang and defensive lineman David Olajiga were released.

Odukoya, 28, previously played for Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel in Tennessee. He signed with the Titans as an International Pathway Player out of the Netherlands in 2022. He's since played in two NFL games, both in 2024. The Titans had him on their practice squad until releasing him earlier this week.

Taylor, 23, was a UDFA signing by the New York Jets out of Miami last year. He appeared in 14 games last season, picking up 24 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Taylor played in two more games for the Jets earlier this year, and was also released earlier this week.

For Lang, it was a brief stop with the Patriots. He was signed to the practice squad on Tuesday, the same day that Odukoya was released in Tennessee. Meanwhile, Olajiga had been with the Patriots since the start of training camp. He did not appear in any games.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
