Patriots add former Titans, Jets players to practice squad

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 25: Thomas Odukoya #89 of the Tennessee Titans in action against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome on August 25, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

It's been a busy week of shuffling on the New England Patriots' practice squad. The team made a few more moves on Thursday, signing two players.

Tight end Thomas Odukoya and defensive tackle Leonard Taylor were signed to the practice squad, the team announced Thursday afternoon. To make room, tight end Marshall Lang and defensive lineman David Olajiga were released.

Odukoya, 28, previously played for Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel in Tennessee. He signed with the Titans as an International Pathway Player out of the Netherlands in 2022. He's since played in two NFL games, both in 2024. The Titans had him on their practice squad until releasing him earlier this week.

Taylor, 23, was a UDFA signing by the New York Jets out of Miami last year. He appeared in 14 games last season, picking up 24 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Taylor played in two more games for the Jets earlier this year, and was also released earlier this week.