Joe Mazzulla gives injury update on Celtics’ Jaylen Brown

Mazzulla and Brown himself gave their own updates on the star’s hamstring injury, but it remains something to monitor.

Matt Dolloff
Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket against the Toronto Raptors. (Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images)

The Boston Celtics have yet to issue an official update on Jaylen Brown and the hamstring injury he suffered during Wednesday's preseason win over the Toronto Raptors. So, the best we can go by for now is the latest from head coach Joe Mazzulla.

"I think he'll be OK," Mazzulla said on Brown. "I talked to him after (the game), he said he'll be fine, but I didn't get a full update."

At the time of the injury, the Celtics officially listed Brown as doubtful to return to the game with left hamstring tightness. The update from Mazzulla and Brown himself, as unofficial as it is, at least makes it sound like the injury is not severe in nature. However, hamstring injuries are uniquely tricky. They tend to linger and hamper players from a physical standpoint, to go along with the added risk of aggravating the injury in an attempt to play through it. So, while Brown's injury certainly doesn't seem like it puts his season in jeopardy, it could be some level of issue that lasts well beyond Wednesday's game.

It comes at an unfortunate time, as Wednesday was the Celtics' preseason finale. They now get six days between games, before officially tipping off the 2025-26 regular season Wednesday, Oct. 22 against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden. Brown's hamstring will be something to monitor in the coming days, as he gets set for the biggest opportunity of his career as the Celtics' clear No. 1 player in the absence of Jayson Tatum.

