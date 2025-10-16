Celtics bolster depth with another signing

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 15: A towel with the Boston Celtics logo lays on a chair before Game Five of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at TD Garden against the Cleveland Cavaliers on May 15, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

After a summer selloff, the Celtics enter the 2025-26 season stressing the need for their depth to come through with valuable minutes for their club.

That depth was fortified Thursday, too, with training camp standout Ron Harper Jr. officially signed by the Celtics to a two-way deal. Word of the deal was first reported by ESPN's Shams Charania, with Charania's report coming following confirmation from Harper's agent, Drew Gross of WME Basketball.

The 6-foot-6 Harper had been in town on an Exhibit 10 contract with the C's prior to signing this deal on Thursday. His signing also comes after Boston opened up a two-way contract on their books with the waiving of RJ Luis.

In action for three games this preseason, Harper Jr. averaged 4.3 points, 1.0 steals, and 0.7 rebounds in just under 11 minutes per game off the Boston bench. Harper Jr. also shot 40 percent from the field, and perhaps most importantly, connected on three of his seven tries from three-point range (42.9 percent).

Harper Jr. spent last season between the G-League affiliates of the Celtics and Pistons, averaging 18.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game over a 27-game run, and finished his season with an NBA appearance for Detroit.

In that outing, Harper Jr. scored four points on 1-for-8 shooting (0-for-6 from deep), and totaled two dimes and seven boards.

Overall, Harper Jr. has made 11 NBA appearances between the Raptors and Pistons since the 2022-23 season, with 24 points on 9-for-24 shooting, 14 rebounds, seven assists, and one block over that sample.

While on a two-way contract, Harper Jr. will be limited to 50 regular-season appearances and ineligible for playoff action. He joins Max Shulga and Amari Williams as the Celtics' other two-way contract players for 2025-26.