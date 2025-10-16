LISTEN LIVE

Celtics post fresh video of coaches’ pickup game beatdown on media

The Boston Celtics social media accounts continue to “Joe no mercy” when it comes to the coaches vs media battle. The C’s coaching staff ran roughshod over the outmatched media…

Ryan Garvin

The Boston Celtics social media accounts continue to “Joe no mercy” when it comes to the coaches vs media battle.

The C's coaching staff ran roughshod over the outmatched media team with a final score of 57-4, and more video evidence has emerged -- from the team itself. Pull-up threes, crashing the offensive glass, even off-the-backboard alley-oop assists, made the coaches' mixtape.

The Celtics staff boasts former NBA talent, such as Phil Pressey, as well as stand-out Division I ballers like Tony Dobbins and God Shammgod. The one-sided highlight tape also features Jaylen Brown enjoying the scrimmage from the upper level of the Auerbach Center while cheering on his coaches.

“It was cool because you got to see how competitive these guys and girls (are), and really how much they like the game,” head coach Joe Mazzulla told Zolak & Bertrand during his weekly appearance. “A guy got an offensive rebound; one guy shoved him to the ground because he was pissed at him. Who’s throwing F-bombs because they turned the ball over? We're all the same when we get into a competitive environment.”

The Celtics coaches will take their usual positions on the bench for the team's home opener next Wednesday, when they host the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden for the 2025-26 season opener.

Next: Joe Mazzulla gives injury update on Celtics’ Jaylen Brown

Boston CelticsJoe Mazzulla
Ryan GarvinWriter
Related Stories
Celtics bolster depth with another signing
NBACeltics bolster depth with another signingTy Anderson
Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket against the Toronto Raptors. (Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images)
NBAJoe Mazzulla gives injury update on Celtics’ Jaylen BrownMatt Dolloff
Joe Mazzulla discusses destroying Celtics media in pickup game on Zolak & Bertrand
NBAJoe Mazzulla discusses destroying Celtics media in pickup game on Zolak & BertrandJake Seymour
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect