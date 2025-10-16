Celtics post fresh video of coaches’ pickup game beatdown on media

The Boston Celtics social media accounts continue to “Joe no mercy” when it comes to the coaches vs media battle.

The C's coaching staff ran roughshod over the outmatched media team with a final score of 57-4, and more video evidence has emerged -- from the team itself. Pull-up threes, crashing the offensive glass, even off-the-backboard alley-oop assists, made the coaches' mixtape.

The Celtics staff boasts former NBA talent, such as Phil Pressey, as well as stand-out Division I ballers like Tony Dobbins and God Shammgod. The one-sided highlight tape also features Jaylen Brown enjoying the scrimmage from the upper level of the Auerbach Center while cheering on his coaches.

“It was cool because you got to see how competitive these guys and girls (are), and really how much they like the game,” head coach Joe Mazzulla told Zolak & Bertrand during his weekly appearance. “A guy got an offensive rebound; one guy shoved him to the ground because he was pissed at him. Who’s throwing F-bombs because they turned the ball over? We're all the same when we get into a competitive environment.”