Bruins offer latest info on defenseman Hampus Lindholm’s injury

Sep 29, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm (27) with the puck during the second period against the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Bruins' quest for a completely healthy season went off the rails in the second game of the season when Hampus Lindholm left the first period of last Thursday's game against the Blackhawks with a lower-body injury.

Lindholm has since missed an additional two games for Marco Sturm's Bruins, and if you include last Thursday's game, has only been available for just under four of the 12 regulation periods played by the Bruins this season. But Wednesday did come with what the club would like to consider an encouraging sign, as Lindholm was on the ice with his teammates for the B's practice out in Las Vegas.

“It’s nice to be out there skating again [and] get some team skates in and be with the fellas," Lindholm said following Wednesday's skate. "It feels better each day."

Lindholm's full participation is a promising sign if only because the last time we saw Lindholm, he had been skating on his own prior to Sunday's practice. That is not typically a sign that someone is close to rejoining a lineup. But Lindholm, who said that the injury occurred when he 'overextended himself and slid' on a play in the first period of last Thursday's game, seems to know the timeline in front of him.

"You never know, obviously being out with last year with little freak accidents like that, it's nice that it's nothing major like it was last year," Lindholm admitted. "Definitely close to getting back. I know my body pretty well by now."

Naturally, however, the Bruins aren't ready to make any sort of definitive statement when it comes to Lindholm's status for Thursday against the Golden Knights.

“It’s still day to day," Sturm said following Wednesday's practice. "We don’t have to decide today, so he’s going to skate tomorrow again and we’ll see.”

In addition to thinking longer term with Lindholm and his health, the Bruins may not feel a rush to get Lindholm back into the lineup just yet given the contributions they've gotten out of Jordan Harris since jumping into action.

In two games in Lindholm's place, the Haverhill, Mass. native has scored one goal and added an assist, along with three hits and a block.

Thursday will also mark the start of yet another three-in-four for Boston, meaning patience could be the name of the game for the Bruins. But there's no better start to the road trip than starting out at full health, and Sturm knows it.