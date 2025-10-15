Stefon Diggs among 3 Patriots added to injury report to start Week 7
Stefon Diggs was among the three New England Patriots players added to the injury report to start off Week 7.
As the New England Patriots get ready to take on the Tennessee Titans, they have multiple injury situations to monitor. That includes wide receiver Stefon Diggs (chest), who is a new addition to the injury report this week.
Diggs is listed on the first injury report of the week as being limited in Wednesday's practice. Against the Saints last week Diggs didn't seem to suffer any clear injury. He played 59% of the team's offensive snaps - up almost 10% from the previous week - and he was on the field for the final non-kneeldown of the game.
In addition to Diggs, two other starters were added to the injury report on Wednesday. Offensive tackle Morgan Moses (hip) and linebacker Harold Landry (ankle) both appear as well. Moses was limited after playing 100% of the snaps last week. Landry did briefly leave last week's game early with a leg injury, but was back on the field for the next series and was on the field for the team's final defensive snap.
Among the players still on the injury report, Christian Gonzalez (hamstring) remains listed after being added late last week. However he was a full participant, compared to being limited last Thursday and Friday. Elsewhere on the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Anfernee Jennings (ankle) and safety Jaylinn Hawkins (hamstring) remain out after missing last week's game.
On Tennessee's side of things, the Titans had seven players miss Wednesday's practice. Some of those were for veteran rest days, but starting wide receiver Calvin Ridley (hamstring) and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (quadricep) were both non-participants.