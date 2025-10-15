Stefon Diggs among 3 Patriots added to injury report to start Week 7

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots runs onto the field during the NFL 2025 game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 12, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

As the New England Patriots get ready to take on the Tennessee Titans, they have multiple injury situations to monitor. That includes wide receiver Stefon Diggs (chest), who is a new addition to the injury report this week.

Diggs is listed on the first injury report of the week as being limited in Wednesday's practice. Against the Saints last week Diggs didn't seem to suffer any clear injury. He played 59% of the team's offensive snaps - up almost 10% from the previous week - and he was on the field for the final non-kneeldown of the game.

In addition to Diggs, two other starters were added to the injury report on Wednesday. Offensive tackle Morgan Moses (hip) and linebacker Harold Landry (ankle) both appear as well. Moses was limited after playing 100% of the snaps last week. Landry did briefly leave last week's game early with a leg injury, but was back on the field for the next series and was on the field for the team's final defensive snap.

Among the players still on the injury report, Christian Gonzalez (hamstring) remains listed after being added late last week. However he was a full participant, compared to being limited last Thursday and Friday. Elsewhere on the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Anfernee Jennings (ankle) and safety Jaylinn Hawkins (hamstring) remain out after missing last week's game.