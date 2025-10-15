LISTEN LIVE

Stefon Diggs among 3 Patriots added to injury report to start Week 7

Stefon Diggs was among the three New England Patriots players added to the injury report to start off Week 7.

Alex Barth
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 12: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots runs onto the field during the NFL 2025 game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 12, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana."" (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots runs onto the field during the NFL 2025 game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 12, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images

As the New England Patriots get ready to take on the Tennessee Titans, they have multiple injury situations to monitor. That includes wide receiver Stefon Diggs (chest), who is a new addition to the injury report this week.

Diggs is listed on the first injury report of the week as being limited in Wednesday's practice. Against the Saints last week Diggs didn't seem to suffer any clear injury. He played 59% of the team's offensive snaps - up almost 10% from the previous week - and he was on the field for the final non-kneeldown of the game.

In addition to Diggs, two other starters were added to the injury report on Wednesday. Offensive tackle Morgan Moses (hip) and linebacker Harold Landry (ankle) both appear as well. Moses was limited after playing 100% of the snaps last week. Landry did briefly leave last week's game early with a leg injury, but was back on the field for the next series and was on the field for the team's final defensive snap.

Among the players still on the injury report, Christian Gonzalez (hamstring) remains listed after being added late last week. However he was a full participant, compared to being limited last Thursday and Friday. Elsewhere on the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Anfernee Jennings (ankle) and safety Jaylinn Hawkins (hamstring) remain out after missing last week's game.

On Tennessee's side of things, the Titans had seven players miss Wednesday's practice. Some of those were for veteran rest days, but starting wide receiver Calvin Ridley (hamstring) and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (quadricep) were both non-participants.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
