Insider report hints at frustrating Red Sox’ offseason approach

The Boston Red Sox could add real power to their lineup this offseason -- but perhaps only after losing power.

A recent story by insider Mark Feinsand at MLB.com paints a broad picture of what to expect from the Red Sox this offseason. It doesn't sound promising for those hoping for an infusion of offense off the open market. Feinsand focused his reporting on the situation with third baseman Alex Bregman, who is reportedly opting out of his contract, according to Jon Heyman. Bregman ostensibly believes he could land a more permanent, longer-term deal if he becomes a free agent again.

That doesn’t rule out the possibility of Bregman ultimately signing a new deal with the Red Sox. The potential question, though, is whether they would be willing to add more offense on top of retaining Bregman — or whether they’d settle for just replacing him.

"The consensus around the league is that a Bregman-Boston reunion remains the most likely scenario, though should the two part ways, that could open up the possibility of the Sox making a push for a free-agent power bat such as Pete Alonso or Kyle Schwarber," Feinsaid wrote. The way Feinsand wrote that part suggests that the Red Sox are taking a one-or-the-other approach with these sluggers.

If you were entering this winter thinking the Red Sox would actually add to their lineup, and not just replace Bregman with someone else, prepare to be disappointed.

It's possible that Red Sox brass internally views Roman Anthony as that much-needed offensive reinforcement. Anthony didn't get the call-up to the major leagues until June 9, when the Red Sox were 32-35. They went 44-27 with Anthony in the lineup, until the rookie went down with an oblique injury in September.

Without question, a full season of Anthony will make a huge difference for the Red Sox offense. He looks like a future elite slugger and MVP candidate, as soon as 2026. But even then, why can't the Red Sox further improve their lineup, even with both Anthony and Bregman in the fold? Why can't they make a significant upgrade at first base, second base, or designated hitter?