Patriots work out defensive free agents, including 3 safeties

The Patriots are updating their list of potential in-season free agents, this week focusing on the defensive side of the ball.

As first reported Tuesday by ESPN's Mike Reiss, the Patriots worked out four free agents, three defensive backs and a linebacker. All three DBs lean toward the safety position: Isaac Gifford, Trey Taylor, and Alex Johnson. The LB is 25-year-old Kana'i Mauga.

Gifford is the lone rookie of the group, having played at Nebraska through his senior year in 2024. Gifford racked up 229 tackles and 12 pass breakups over his final 37 games with the Cornhuskers. He spent time with the Carolina Panthers during offseason workouts. Gifford's pre-draft scouting report at NFL.com described him as an "aggressive, downhill safety prospect" who is "very physical in man coverage against tight ends underneath but lacks the instincts and cover talent to extend his coverage on the back end." It sounds like Gifford wouldn't solve any problems for the Patriots as a deep safety, but could contribute closer to the line of scrimmage and on special teams.

Taylor and Mauga have actual NFL game experience. Mauga was active for 17 games over the past two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, most recently playing 73% of special teams snaps in 2024. Taylor was also with the Raiders last season, playing exclusively as a special teamer over nine games (57% of snaps).

Johnson, meanwhile, has spent time with the Giants, Colts, and Titans since the start of the 2024 season. He had shown versatility as both a nickel corner and safety during his time at UCLA.