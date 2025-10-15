Ex-Pats Report: How did Mac Jones and other notables perform in Week 6?

Across the NFL, the Patriots had multiple former players compete for their new teams. Below is a breakdown of how some ex-Patriots players performed in Week 6.

QB Mac Jones

Mac Jones started his fourth game in place of an injured Brock Purdy, suffering his first loss of the season. The Alabama quarterback stumbled at the outset and conclusion of the 49ers’ 30-19 loss to the Buccaneers, throwing an interception in the first and fourth quarters. His second pick occurred with under six minutes to play in the contest at Tampa Bay’s 33-yard line while trailing 27-19. The Buccaneers took advantage of the takeaway, hitting a field goal to give them an 11-point lead that held throughout the remainder of the afternoon. Had Jones avoided an interception, perhaps the 49ers could have tied the game late and force overtime.

Outside of the interceptions, Jones appeared comfortable in the pocket. He threw for 347 yards while completing 27 of his 39 passes. He did not record a touchdown pass, as the 49ers’ only touchdown was a 1-yard run from Christian McCaffrey.

WR Kendrick Bourne

Kendrick Bourne once again flashed for Jones, as the former Patriots teammates connected five times for 142 yards. Bourne hauled in 56- and 41-yard completions, showcasing his sneaky big-play ability. It is Bourne’s second consecutive 100-yard game, a mark he passed only one time in New England. He now has 371 receiving yards in five games.

WR Tyquan Thornton

Tyquan Thornton developed as an explosive vertical threat for the Chiefs, leading the Chiefs with 272 receiving yards on the season after their prior game. But Thornton was a non-factor in the Chiefs’ 30-17 "Sunday Night Football" win over the Lions, failing to record a single target in the game. His 272-yard total is third on the team, 30 yards behind Hollywood Brown and 49 yards short of Travis Kelce. Thornton played in just 17 offensive snaps (27%).

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

JuJu Smith-Schuster received production during "Sunday Night Football," catching three passes for 57 yards. He increased his season total to 225 receiving yards, just behind Thornton’s 272 yards. Smith-Schuster was on the field for 40 offensive snaps (62%).

K Parker Romo