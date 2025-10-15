Sports Hub Underground: What the last 2 Bruins games say about the team

Matt & Ty return with a new episode reacting to the latest action for the Boston Bruins, as well as around the National Hockey League. That and MUCH MORE, starting with a little video game banter before getting into the sports...

10:15 -- Quick Patriots thoughts to get it out of their systems.

17:21 -- Dissecting the Bruins' games against the Sabres and Lightning, and what tells them about the team in the big picture.

39:40 -- Looking ahead to a tough upcoming slate of opponents for the Bruins, including a western road trip.

49:13 -- Are we close to seeing a full-on goaltender platoon in Boston?

52:19 -- Hampus Lindholm is back with the team, but do they need to rush him back into the lineup?

57:05 -- Brady Tkachuk's injury and other NHL topics.

1:12:53 -- Ty has a late-breaking take on the Bruins' young players currently lighting it up in the minors.