LISTEN LIVE

Sports Hub Underground: What the last 2 Bruins games say about the team

On this episode of the Sports Hub Underground, the guys look at what they learned about the Boston Bruins from their recent trouble.

Matt Dolloff / Ty Anderson

Matt & Ty return with a new episode reacting to the latest action for the Boston Bruins, as well as around the National Hockey League. That and MUCH MORE, starting with a little video game banter before getting into the sports...

10:15 -- Quick Patriots thoughts to get it out of their systems.

17:21 -- Dissecting the Bruins' games against the Sabres and Lightning, and what tells them about the team in the big picture.

39:40 -- Looking ahead to a tough upcoming slate of opponents for the Bruins, including a western road trip.

49:13 -- Are we close to seeing a full-on goaltender platoon in Boston?

52:19 -- Hampus Lindholm is back with the team, but do they need to rush him back into the lineup?

57:05 -- Brady Tkachuk's injury and other NHL topics.

1:12:53 -- Ty has a late-breaking take on the Bruins' young players currently lighting it up in the minors.

Subscribe to the Sports Hub Underground wherever you get your podcasts:

-- Apple
-- Spotify
-- YouTube
-- RSS

boston bruinssports hub underground
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Related Stories
Oct 13, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) is checked off the puck by Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (81) during the third period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
NHL3 Stars: Lightning refuse to let Bruins dig out of early holeTy Anderson
Oct 13, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) celebrates his second goal of the game during the first period against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
NHLBruins fall to Tampa, suffer first loss of seasonTy Anderson
3 Stars: Bruins hot start in goal leads to another win
NHL3 Stars: Bruins hot start in goal leads to another winTy Anderson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect