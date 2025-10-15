A firsthand account of Bill Belichick’s collapse at UNC

We've been following the story of Bill Belichick's collapse at the helm of UNC's football program since before the season started.

That's because the problems began before the season started. Hell, let's just pull this random moment from the Toucher & Hardy show last April. Bill and Jordon. Bill to UNC. Bill and Mike Lombardi bringing in 70 new players. All of it a disaster.

Now here we are in mid-October. UNC is playing bad football with no signs of improving. Rumors are swirling that Bill is working on an exit strategy. He denies those rumors, as you can see from the show's reaction to his press conference in the clip above.

Bill Belichick's Collapse

While it's been fun for Fred and the gang to pontificate, there comes a point where you need to bring in the experts. So we did. Enter Pat Welter from WRAL-TV in Raleigh. Pat grew up in Londonderry, NH. He's an Emerson and a Providence alum. And now he covers UNC.