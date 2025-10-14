LISTEN LIVE

The first major domino of the Red Sox offseason falls

In the first major move that will impact the 2025 Boston Red Sox offseason, third baseman Alex Bregman has opted out of his contract.

Alex Barth
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - AUGUST 25: Alex Bregman #2 of the Boston Red Sox looks on against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 25, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The stage for the 2025-2026 Boston Red Sox offseason was set on Tuesday night. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, third baseman Alex Bregman will be opting out of his contract.

Bregman, 31, is opting out just one year into the three-year, $120 million contract he signed with the Red Sox back in February. The deal included opt outs after each season.

It was a successful, bounce-back year for Bregman in his first season in Boston. He slashed .273/.360/.462 - all noticeable increases from last year - with 18 home runs and 62 runs driven in in 114 games in an All-Star campaign.

Coming off of that better season, Bregman is now in line to hit the open market once again. Heyman notes a return to the Red Sox "still seems like a logical fit" but also mentions the Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays, and Seattle Mariners among other potential suitors, as well as possible 'surprise' teams.

Now that he's opted out, Bregman is expected to be one of the top free agents on the market this winter. Free agents can start signing with teams new at 5 p.m. ET on Nov. 4, but can start speaking with teams once the World Series ends. Teams can retain their own free agents prior to that window opening.

Bregman's option decision was the biggest domino ahead of the Red Sox offseason, but not the only one. Pitcher Lucas Giolito and infielder Trevor Story have opt-outs this offseason as well.

