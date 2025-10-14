Mike Reiss said “Don’t make this a headline” so we won’t

Mike Reiss is a weekly contributor to the Toucher & Hardy show, and we take care of our weekly contributors.

Mike joins us every Monday morning at 7:25 to share his insights on the Patriots.

During this week's visit, Fred Toucher tossed off the "are the Patriots a Super Bowl team?" question. And while Mike didn't come out and say they were, he didn't say they weren't. Then he immediately begged Fred not to turn his comments into a headline.

Mike Reiss: AFC "Wide Open"

Now there's a quote that's accurate and we can all get behind. Echoing a take shared by Fred Toucher after New England's Week 5 win in Buffalo, Mike Reiss concurs that the current state of the AFC could benefit the Patriots. In other words, they could make the playoffs.