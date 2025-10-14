Mike Reiss said “Don’t make this a headline” so we won’t

Mike Reiss is a weekly contributor to the Toucher & Hardy show, and we take care of our weekly contributors.
We're making a bit of sport at Mike's expense with that video thumbnail and caption. We kid because we love. And we love Mike. He joins us every Monday morning at 7:25 to share his insights on the Patriots. You can read his latest pieces for ESPN here.
During this week's visit, Fred Toucher tossed off the "are the Patriots a Super Bowl team?" question. And while Mike didn't come out and say they were, he didn't say they weren't. Then he immediately begged Fred not to turn his comments into a headline.
Mike Reiss: AFC "Wide Open"
Now there's a quote that's accurate and we can all get behind. Echoing a take shared by Fred Toucher after New England's Week 5 win in Buffalo, Mike Reiss concurs that the current state of the AFC could benefit the Patriots. In other words, they could make the playoffs.
That's a huge improvement over the last two seasons. Truthfully, the team has already equaled their win total from both of those seasons just six weeks into this one. We'll have more Patriots coverage every morning this week. Get your fix anytime right here.