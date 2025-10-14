Big-name edge rushers could be available to Patriots at trade deadline

The Patriots woke up Tuesday morning in first place in the AFC East, claiming the top spot by holding the tiebreaker over the Bills — who fell to 4-2 after losing to the Falcons on "Monday Night Football" — in the division.

Increasing its chances of making a strong postseason run would likely benefit from New England adding pieces to bolster its roster. Its lack of a strong pass rush has been glaring, as it ranks 18th in PFF’s metric. The franchise might escape its regular season — currently slated for the easiest schedule in the NFL, according to Tankathon — without issue, but those could arise as postseason play begins.

With the NFL’s Nov. 4 trade deadline vastly approaching, so is the time to add such pieces.

Trey Hendrickson was the headliner for edge rushers in Adam Schefter’s recent report at ESPN, which highlighted players who “executives and coaches believe could be available in the next few weeks.” Hendrickson, who was linked to the Patriots in offseason trade rumors, posted 10 solo tackles and four sacks in 2025. His 90.4 pass-rush grade by PFF is the seventh-best among eligible edge rushers.

Bradley Chubb, who was also mentioned by Schefter, could be another potential trade target, as he has 4.5 sacks in six games for the struggling Dolphins in 2025. He managed to force and recover a fumble earlier this season, too. Cameron Jordan, whom the Patriots saw up close in New Orleans, has 2.5 sacks for the Saints, second behind Carl Granderson’s 4.5 sacks.