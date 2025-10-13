Titans make another head coaching change before Mike Vrabel’s return

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 05: Head coach Brian Callahan of the Tennessee Titans looks on during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 05, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

This Sunday, Mike Vrabel will make his return to Nissan Stadium as the Patriots visit the Tennessee Titans - who Vrabel coached for six years before being fired following the 2023 season. That move still feels recent, but Vrabel isn't even the most recent Tennessee Titans head coach to get the ax.

Now, that is now Brian Callahan. Callahan, who was hired prior to the 2024 season to replace Vrabel, was fired by the Titans on Monday. He's the first NFL head coach to be fired this year.

This move comes after the Titans started the season 1-5, following a 20-10 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last week. Going back to last year, the Titans were 4-19 under Callahan.

Instead of Vrabel and the Patriots getting to face the coach who replaced him, instead they'll go up against an organization in transition. The Titans did not immediately name an interim head coach.

Whoever takes over for the Titans, both short-term and long-term, will inherit a team looking to rebuild. In particular that rebuild will likely be based around quarterback Cam Ward, who the Titans took first overall in this past NFL Draft.