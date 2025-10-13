LISTEN LIVE

Titans make another head coaching change before Mike Vrabel’s return

The Titans have fired head coach Brian Callahan, who replaced current Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. The Pats visit the Titans this week

Alex Barth
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 05: Head coach Brian Callahan of the Tennessee Titans looks on during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 05, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 05: Head coach Brian Callahan of the Tennessee Titans looks on during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 05, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

This Sunday, Mike Vrabel will make his return to Nissan Stadium as the Patriots visit the Tennessee Titans - who Vrabel coached for six years before being fired following the 2023 season. That move still feels recent, but Vrabel isn't even the most recent Tennessee Titans head coach to get the ax.

Now, that is now Brian Callahan. Callahan, who was hired prior to the 2024 season to replace Vrabel, was fired by the Titans on Monday. He's the first NFL head coach to be fired this year.

This move comes after the Titans started the season 1-5, following a 20-10 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last week. Going back to last year, the Titans were 4-19 under Callahan.

Instead of Vrabel and the Patriots getting to face the coach who replaced him, instead they'll go up against an organization in transition. The Titans did not immediately name an interim head coach.

Whoever takes over for the Titans, both short-term and long-term, will inherit a team looking to rebuild. In particular that rebuild will likely be based around quarterback Cam Ward, who the Titans took first overall in this past NFL Draft.

As the questions in Tennessee post-Vrabel get even bigger, Vrabel returns having success with his new team. At 4-2 the Patriots have already matched their win total from last year. During his time with the Titans, Vrabel went 54-45 in his time with the Titans with three trips to the playoffs. He was named NFL Coach of the Year in 2021.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
Patriots Week 6 snap counts: Ground game and safety struggles persist
NFLPatriots Week 6 snap counts: Ground game and safety struggles persistJake Seymour
Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel before the game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
NFLMike Vrabel’s first comments on his return to TennesseeAlex Barth
New England Patriots guard Layden Robinson (64) during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
NFLPatriots release 2024 draft pickAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect