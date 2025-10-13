Patriots Week 6 snap counts: Ground game and safety struggles persist

Oct 12, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) receives a kickoff under pressure from New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger (23) during the first quarterat Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Here are three takeaways from the Patriots’ snap counts from their 25-19 win at the New Orleans Saints in Week 6.

— Kyle Dugger played all 56 defensive snaps for the Patriots, who were without starting safety Jaylinn Hawkins (hamstring) for Sunday’s game. Dugger struggled to find a groove during the contest, posting a 52.3 defensive PFF grade that ranked 17th of 63 safeties who played at least 16 snaps in Week 6.

It was the sixth-year veteran’s worst grade of 2025. Opposite to Dugger was rookie Craig Woodson, who performed much better at safety while playing all 56 defensive snaps. He recorded a 77.1 defensive PFF grade, the seventh best of the 63 safeties who met the minimum snap count.

— Rhamondre Stevenson and the Patriots’ offense did not turn the ball over against the Saints, a major improvement compared with their lost fumble a week ago at Buffalo. Stevenson led all running backs with 46 snaps, primarily showing off his ability as a pass blocker while struggling to generate much of a ground attack. He accumulated only 18 yards on 13 rushes. Rookie TreVeyon Henderson appeared in 19 snaps, posting nine rushes for 27 yards.

No other running backs played, including Terrell Jennings — the replacement for Antonio Gibson, who suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Bills — on Sunday. Ultimately, it was quarterback Drake Maye whose nine carries for 28 yards led the Patriots’ rushing attack.

— Kayshon Boutte displayed his athletic prowess against the Saints during his homecoming game, which he said he bought 40 tickets for family and friends to watch the game. Those in attendance received a treat, as he caught five passes for 93 yards with two touchdowns. His 43 snaps led the Patriots receivers, just ahead of Stefon Diggs’ 38 snaps.

After consecutive 100-yard receiving games, Diggs production dwindled to three receptions for 28 yards. He had a 51-yard catch erased due to a questionable offensive pass interference penalty late in the game. DeMario Douglas, who played only 16 snaps, had the second most production for a wide receiver with 71 yards on three catches, one of which was a touchdown.