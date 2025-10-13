4 Times the Patriots dynasty got their revenge

If there's one NFL team that opponents feared the most in the 21st century, it was the New England Patriots dynasty. Head coach Bill Belichick was one of the sharpest defensive minds in NFL history, concocting game plans that often dismantled even the best offenses in the league. Meanwhile, quarterback Tom Brady led a truly elite set of offenses that were impossible to count out, no matter the deficits they faced, and on the biggest stages.

Despite the undeniable excellence of the Brady-Belichick Patriots, there were inevitably opponents who felt confident enough to talk trash about arguably the greatest dynasty in NFL history, even right before games. Unsurprisingly, the Pats came out on top the vast majority of the time when it was all said and done, and especially when the opponent gave them "bulletin board material" as extra motivation to teach them a lesson. This list highlights four notable occasions when the Patriots took revenge on teams that had done a bit too much yapping before the game.

Super Bowl XXXIX

Adding fuel to New England's fire before the biggest game in sports seems like an unwise idea, and it certainly was for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Freddie Mitchell. Mitchell, who only amassed 377 receiving yards during the regular season for the Eagles, repeatedly taunted the Patriots, specifically targeting All-Pro safety Rodney Harrison, implying that the group was a bunch of misfits unfit for high-level football.

That was rich coming from Mitchell, and New England quickly showed why. For all of his talk, Mitchell reeled in a single catch for 11 yards, and the Patriots went on to win the Super Bowl by a 24-21 final. Mitchell was further humiliated when Belichick stunningly said, on the record: "He's terrible, and you can print that. I was happy when he was in the game.”

2007 vs Steelers

Of all the chances to trash-talk the Patriots, doing so in the middle of their undefeated season had to be one of the most inopportune. That did not deter Steelers defensive back Anthony Smith, who infamously guaranteed a Pittsburgh win against the Patriots, who were 12-0 at the time and enjoying a historic level of offensive output. It is important to note that the Steelers were no pushovers, as they entered the game with a 9-3 record and legitimate Super Bowl aspirations.

But Brady, fueled by Smith's comments, proceeded to deliver a brutal beating to his overconfident opponent. Brady delivered 399 yards and four touchdowns, one of which came against Smith himself. Brady made a point to talk back to Smith after the score. The Steelers, despite a potent offense led by Ben Roethlisberger, were completely incapable of keeping pace, eventually falling to the Patriots 34-13.

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

New England would go on to complete a perfect regular season, before coming up short in the Super Bowl against the Giants. But Brady's revenge against the Steelers that season remains one of his most famous regular-season moments.

Super Bowl XXXVI

The 2001 iteration of the Patriots was not overly impressive in the regular season. Belichick's squad started off the year with a 1-3 record, which is usually a sign of a noncontending team. However, New England rallied in a big way, grinding their way to a 5-4 record before a Week 9 meeting with the St. Louis Rams, a team many considered to be the best in the league. The Patriots lost that game by just a touchdown, but it was the final game they lost that season. New England won six straight contests to earn the AFC East title and a postseason berth.

Poetically, the Patriots were rewarded for their efforts with a Super Bowl rematch against the Rams. New England had to face the team that it had last lost to on the biggest stage in American sports, with a chance at the franchise's first title on the line. Brady delivered, leading New England to avenge its defeat 20-17 and win the Super Bowl for the first time ever. It was the start of the dynasty and their first big taste of revenge.

Super Bowl XLIX

New England's championship showdown against the Seattle Seahawks is undoubtedly one of the greatest football games ever played. One element that added another dimension to the game was Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman's trash talk. He spent nearly the entire 60 minutes barking at Patriots receiver Julian Edelman. The New England legend responded by catching nine balls for 109 yards and a touchdown, leading the team in catches and yardage while playing a crucial role in the Pats' second-half comeback. Edelman's grit is a classic example of how the Patriots responded to trash talk during their dynasty.

Brady also got his revenge on the league at large, as he and the Patriots were facing intense scrutiny and criticism due to the infamous "DeflateGate" scandal. On top of coming back and winning his fourth Lombardi Trophy, Brady reminded the football world what happens when you doubt him.

A legacy of toughness

It is abundantly clear that trash talk and prior defeats didn't negatively affect how the Patriots played. If anything, it motivated them, pushing them to new heights against cocky opponents. The four instances listed, three of which came on the biggest stage in professional football, exemplify the mindset of Belichick and Brady's New England teams. They refused to back down from any opponent and carried a fearless mindset that was unbreakable by any sort of defeat or outside interruption.