Patriots release 2024 draft pick

The New England Patriots are moving on from another member of their 2024 draft class. On Monday afternoon, the team announced it has waived guard Layden Robinson.

Robinson, 24, was waived from injured reserve. The Patriots placed him on IR late in training camp, making him ineligible to play for the team this season (the nature of his injury was undisclosed). Now that he's been released, he's eligible to sign and play elsewhere.

A fourth-round pick last year out of Texas A&M, Robinson appeared in 13 games for the Patriots last year making 11 starts. However he failed to crack the competition for the Patriots' left guard spot this spring and summer, and looked to be on the outside looking in at a roster spot prior to his injury.

While all eight of the Patriots' 2024 draft class initially made the team at the start of last season, with Robinson's release, just three members remain. First-round Drake Maye is the only one of the three appearing in games for the Patriots at this point, as he continues to make strides as the starting quarterback.

Third-round pick Caedan Wallace remains as a backup offensive lineman. However, he hasn't been active for a game yet this year. Cornerback Marcellas Dial looked to be in line for a key special teams role in training camp, but tore his ACL and was placed on IR as he'll miss the 2025 season.