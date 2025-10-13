“MVV” Of The Game (Most Valuable Veteran)
Powered by Delta Dental of Massachusetts
Delta Dental of Massachusetts wants to recognize Veterans by sending them to an upcoming game at the TD Garden!
This season, Delta Dental of Massachusetts is proud to partner with the Boston Celtics Radio Network for the MVV of the Game - Our Most Valuable Veteran!
Do you know a military veteran who deserves recognition? Share their story below to nominate them as the MVV of the Game. Every nomination is a salute to the brave men and women who've worn the uniform - and the chance for them to win two tickets to an upcoming game, plus be honored on the air!
Proudly presented by Delta Dental of Massachusetts.