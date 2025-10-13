LISTEN LIVE

Mike Vrabel’s first comments on his return to Tennessee

What did Mike Vrabel have to say as his New England Patriots team prepares to visit his former employer, the Tennessee Titans?

Alex Barth
Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel before the game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel before the game at Highmark Stadium.

Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

It's been back-to-back weeks of successful 'homecoming' stories for the New England Patriots. Two weeks ago wide receiver Stefon Diggs had a monster game in his first time playing back in Buffalo, and this past week multiple former LSU players showed out in their return to Louisiana. Their three game 'road trip' wraps up with another return game this week as head coach Mike Vrabel faces the Tennessee Titans.

Vrabel was the head coach of the Titans from 2018 to 2023. He went 54-45 during that time, with three trips to the playoffs including a 2019 AFC Championship Game appearance. In 2021 he was named NFL coach of the year. The team started undergoing a retooling of the roster beginning in 2022, and Vrabel was fired after back-to-back sub.-500 seasons.

As Vrabel's return looms, it's likely to be one of the biggest storylines around this game. It also may be one of the bigger storylines in the NFL this week, given the success he's having with his new team and the fact that his old team fired his replacement on Monday afternoon, after just 23 games. Speaking to reporters on Monday morning, Vrabel shared his first thoughts on going back to Nashville.

"There is going to be, probably, a lot to be said about this," Vrabel said. "I think it would file under the category of, 'is it interesting or important?' I would probably say this would be very interesting. But in the end, not very important to our preparation or what we need to continue to try to do to improve as a team. But having spent six years there or seven years there, I think it'll be nice to see some people that I haven't seen in a few years that helped us win, players and staff. But we've got a huge job here to do as we prepare for them."

So Vrabel didn't go into his full feelings on the return, but that's not exactly a non-answer either. It will be interesting to see what his players think of the topic throughout this week.

Will the Patriots go 3-for-3 in homecomings come Sunday? You can catch the call of the game on 98.5 The Sports Hub, starting with pregame coverage at 10:00 a.m. ET.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
Patriots Week 6 snap counts: Ground game and safety struggles persist
NFLPatriots Week 6 snap counts: Ground game and safety struggles persistJake Seymour
New England Patriots guard Layden Robinson (64) during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
NFLPatriots release 2024 draft pickAlex Barth
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 05: Head coach Brian Callahan of the Tennessee Titans looks on during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 05, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
NFLTitans make another head coaching change before Mike Vrabel’s returnAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect