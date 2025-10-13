It was a successful Louisiana homecoming for three LSU Patriots

Oct 12, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) catches a touchdown under pressure from New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (4) during the first quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

On Saturday afternoon in Baton Rouge, the 10th-ranked LSU football team hosting its homecoming game. The Tigers picked up the win in that one, 20-10 over South Carolina.

On Sunday afternoon an hour east in New Orleans, a trio of former LSU Tigers had a successful homecoming of sorts of their own. The New England Patriots' three LSU players all played a key role in the team's 25-19 win over the New Orleans Saints.

That list is highlighted by wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. A native of New Iberia, Louisiana - two hours west of the Superdome, Boutte was a star for three years at LSU beginning as a true freshman in 2020.

In his first game back in the state of Louisiana since his LSU days, Boutte delivered for the Patriots. He caught all five of his targets for 93 yards, and had two first half touchdowns. All five of his catches went for first downs, with his final catch being a sideline toe-tap through contact that iced the game for the Patriots.

"It was amazing coming back home" Boutte said after the game. “Little emotional at first. It felt like a full-circle moment, first time I’ve been back playing [in Louisiana]. I think everything was cool but got comfortable as we went on."

Boutte's return to Louisiana flew under the radar a bit this week as there was a lot of attention on the return of tackle Will Campbell. Campbell overlapped with Boutte for one year at LSU, when he was the starting left tackle as a true freshman in 2022. After three years on the blindside for the Tigers, the Patriots drafted the Monroe, Louisiana native fourth overall this past spring.

Like Boutte, Campbell had a solid game. Initial PFF charting had him with just two pressures allowed on 31 dropbacks. He also played his third penalty-free game of the year - notable with how willing this referee crew was to throw flags.

Boutte appreciated the effort of his current and former teammate.

"It means a lot. We played together when I was there [at LSU]” Boutte said of Campbell after the game. “We already kind of had that bond, that chemistry.

It turns out, the two reunited was a year in the making. Fittingly, that story was revealed in New Orleans.

"Even throughout last year, he was texting me telling me, telling them, ‘Please draft me here,’" Boutte recalled of Campbell. "So, he wanted to be here. Now that he’s here, it’s great guy, great energy."

For his part, Campbell returned the favor. "I’m super happy for him," Campbell said of Boutte postgame, via MassLive. "My first game ever in college was out here with him (in the Superdome). He was a key player on our team for us and he’s the same now,” Campbell said. “Just being able to watch him grow and make explosive plays like I know he can and has been all his life is really cool.”

On the defensive side of the ball, K'Lavon Chaisson was the one representing LSU. While not a Louisiana native like his offensive counterparts he was a true star for the Tigers, recording 6.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss as part of the National Championship team in 2019.

Chaisson left his impact in this game too. After missing last week's game with a knee injury Chaisson was able to push up front this week, and led the team with five pressures according to PFF's initial charting.

This was the second week in a row there's been a major, successful 'homecoming' storyline for the Patriots. Last week, Stefon Diggs played his first game back in Buffalo after being traded away two years ago, and lit up the Bills. Now, the 'Louisiana Boys' found success in their home state.