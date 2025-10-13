LISTEN LIVE

It was a Flag Day celebration in New Orleans for the Patriots

The holiday no one was expecting

Adam 12

Flag Day is a United States holiday celebrated each year on June 14. This year, it was celebrated a second time.

That second celebration took place on October 12. It only took place in New Orleans, Louisiana. It was really only celebrated by Patriots fans at the end of the team's 25-19 win over the Saints at the Superdome. And it almost wasn't celebrated at all.

Thankfully, New England was able to overcome some awful officiating--as well as some accurate officiating regarding mistakes the team made on both sides of the ball--to secure their third win in a row. The last two of those three? Road wins. Impressive.

Flag Day: The Sequel

Bob Socci joined Toucher & Hardy as he does Mondays at 9 a.m. after every Patriots game to share his takeaways from the Sports Hub broadcast booth. The big story was indeed the officiating (and his broadcast partner's bombastic reactions to said officiating).

Setting that aside, the win was another big step forward for the Mike Vrabel-led Patriots and emerging star QB Drake Maye. Watch Bob's segment above, watch the show's instant reaction below, then hit the Sports Hub YouTube channel for more analysis all week long.

Drake MayeMike VrabelNew England PatriotsNew Orleans Saints
Adam 12Writer
Related Stories
Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots passes the ball while under pressure by Chase Young #99 of the New Orleans Saints. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Joe MurrayDrake Maye MVP OddsJoe Murray
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 12: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots talks to referees during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 12, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
NFLOfficials offer explanation for one controversial call in Patriots-Saints gameAlex Barth
Oct 12, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) catches a touchdown under pressure from New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (4) during the first quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
NFLIt was a successful Louisiana homecoming for three LSU PatriotsAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect