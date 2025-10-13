It was a Flag Day celebration in New Orleans for the Patriots

Flag Day is a United States holiday celebrated each year on June 14. This year, it was celebrated a second time.

That second celebration took place on October 12. It only took place in New Orleans, Louisiana. It was really only celebrated by Patriots fans at the end of the team's 25-19 win over the Saints at the Superdome. And it almost wasn't celebrated at all.

Thankfully, New England was able to overcome some awful officiating--as well as some accurate officiating regarding mistakes the team made on both sides of the ball--to secure their third win in a row. The last two of those three? Road wins. Impressive.

Flag Day: The Sequel

Bob Socci joined Toucher & Hardy as he does Mondays at 9 a.m. after every Patriots game to share his takeaways from the Sports Hub broadcast booth. The big story was indeed the officiating (and his broadcast partner's bombastic reactions to said officiating).