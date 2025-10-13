Drake Maye MVP Odds

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots passes the ball while under pressure by Chase Young #99 of the New Orleans Saints. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Can we start the Drake Maye MVP campaign? The New England Patriots led by second year quarterback have won 3 in a row after their 25-19 win in New Orleans. Maye threw 3 touchdowns against the Saints adding to his season total 10 passing and has 2 rushing TD’s. We can debate who the best team in the AFC is, but Maye has entered the conversation for NFL MVP.

Depending on what sportsbook you use, Maye currently has the 8th best odds at Draftkings Sportsbook to win the award after 6 weeks. Oddsmakers had the line at +2500 after the game. By halftime the line was bet down to +2000. As of Monday Morning, Fanduel has Maye at +1600 and the 6th best odds to win the award.

Maye will continue to creep up that list with a softer schedule coming up. There is no question how valuable he is to the Patriots success and the biggest factor in the teams turnaround. His advanced metrics and clutch playmaking have carried a one dimensional offense. There were questions regarding his second-year leap, but he ranks in the top 10 in every major category.

Only 6 NFL players have won the MVP award in their second season.

Jim Brown in 1958.

Earl Campbell 1979

Dan Marino 1984

Kurt Warner 1999

Patrick Mahomes 2018

Lamar Jackson 2019