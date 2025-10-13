Drake Maye MVP Odds
Can we start the Drake Maye MVP campaign? The New England Patriots led by second year quarterback have won 3 in a row after their 25-19 win in New Orleans. Maye threw 3 touchdowns against the Saints adding to his season total 10 passing and has 2 rushing TD’s. We can debate who the best team in the AFC is, but Maye has entered the conversation for NFL MVP.
Depending on what sportsbook you use, Maye currently has the 8th best odds at Draftkings Sportsbook to win the award after 6 weeks. Oddsmakers had the line at +2500 after the game. By halftime the line was bet down to +2000. As of Monday Morning, Fanduel has Maye at +1600 and the 6th best odds to win the award.
Maye will continue to creep up that list with a softer schedule coming up. There is no question how valuable he is to the Patriots success and the biggest factor in the teams turnaround. His advanced metrics and clutch playmaking have carried a one dimensional offense. There were questions regarding his second-year leap, but he ranks in the top 10 in every major category.
Only 6 NFL players have won the MVP award in their second season.
Jim Brown in 1958.
Earl Campbell 1979
Dan Marino 1984
Kurt Warner 1999
Patrick Mahomes 2018
Lamar Jackson 2019
Maye would join elite company, but has a long way to go. Winning games and making the playoffs would bolster his chances. He certainly has an opportunity on the wide open AFC. Speaking of the team, the Patriots matched the previous 2 seasons win total of 4 in just 6 games. Vrabel has them playing its best football after some early season turnovers against the Raiders & Steelers. They have won 3 in a row and go for their 3rd consecutive road win next Sunday against Vrabel's former team the Tennessee Titans.