Rhode Island native and Revs II midfielder Gevork Diarbian joins DJ Bean on “The Soccer Show”

New England Revolution II midfielder Gevork Diarbian joined DJ Bean on this week’s episode of “The Soccer Show” to discuss his first MLS call-up, the attacking mindset that defines his style of play, and preview New England Revolution II’s postseason match against Chicago Fire FC II.

Diarbian, a Cranston, R.I. native, graduated from the Revolution Academy in 2019 and was signed to a professional contract by Revolution II in 2024, after spending his collegiate career at nearby Providence College. The 23-year-old went into detail on his journey through the Revolution’s Pro Pathway and his dream of playing for his home club.

“I’ve always wanted to be part of the Revolution. After college it was a great opportunity for me to be here,” Diarbian said. “I’ve always been close to home, my family, all my friends, they always come to the games.”

Diarbian made his debut for New England’s first team in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in the spring, where he set up goals in both matches, including one at his alma mater. In the Revolution’s final away fixture of the season at Inter Miami CF, Diarbian earned his first MLS call up to New England’s senior team. Diarbian didn’t appear in the Oct. 4 match against Lionel Messi and Co. but was available for selection.

“That was a dream come true,” he said. “I called my parents, my grandparents, and told all of my friends about it. Like I said, you dream about that type of stuff. For me, that’s all I want. Being with the first team, it was a blessing, so it was a great opportunity, great experience.”

Diarbian continues to grow as a prominent attacking star for Revolution II, known for his high-energy and speedy style of play. The attacking midfielder has collected eight goals and three assists this season for New England’s second team and led Revolution II in shots (64) and shots on target (26).

“I’m very attacking-minded every time I get the ball,” he said. “My mindset is like ‘I’m going to beat this guy, I’m going to create something, I’m going to score.’ I feel like I’ve always been like that as a kid – being a menace and being everywhere on the field.”

While he awaits his first MLS appearance, Diarbian remains committed to growing alongside his teammates on Revolution II, especially as they enter the postseason.

“All the guys on the team, we’re like family, we’re like brothers. Every time I step on the field, I know all these guys are going to give it 100 percent,” Diarbian said. “We’re all fighting to make it to the next level, and I think we all have that mentality of like if we do this all together as one, we can all get there.”