Patriots fill depth needs with practice squad elevations

The New England Patriots are elevating running back Terrell Jennings and linebacker Truman Jones from the practice squad for Week 6.

Alex Barth
Aug 8, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Terrell Jennings (26) scores a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Injuries have the New England Patriots shorthanded at both running back and edge rusher heading into their Week 6 matchup with the New Orleans Saints. They'll use their practice squad elevations to help build up depth in those spots.

The Patriots announced two practice squad elevations on Saturday. Running back Terrell Jennings and linebacker Truman Jones are getting added to the roster for the first time this year.

Jennings is in his second year with the Patriots. Signed as a UDFA out of Florida A&M last year, he spent most of 2024 on the practice squad but did appear in three games carrying the ball 13 times for 33 yards. Jennings was brought back on the practice squad this year.

A physical runner at 6-foot, 217 pounds, Jennings also has some special teams experience. He could be a candidate to both fill a handful of running back snaps and return kicks, both jobs held by Antonio Gibson before he tore his ACL last week.

Jones also the Patriots last year after beginning his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs, who signed him as a UDFA out of Harvard in 2023. He played in one game last year, both on defense and special teams.

With both Anfernee Jennings and Keion White ruled out, the Patriots need extra depth on the edge. In addition to having Jones available, there could be more snaps available for UDFA Ellijah Ponder.

Vrabel spoke highly of Jones when asked about him on Friday.

"I'm not supposed to have favorites, but I would say that Truman's close to the list if I had one," he said. "He's an extremely hard worker. I would say that every time we have a show player of the week on the [defense] or special teams, I would say that he's probably been one of those two, if not both, throughout the year. He's done a nice job. He prepares as a starter each and every week. I just think he's continuing to develop, and we would be comfortable if we had to play him."

The Patriots notably did not update the status of any of the three players listed as questionable for Sunday's game. That group includes cornerbacks Christian Gonzalez (hamstring) and Charles Woods (knee), and linebacker Marte Mapu (hamstring/neck).

