How Efton Chism has stayed involved while inactive to start his NFL career

Aug 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) reacts after a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Undrafted rookie wide receiver Efton Chism was one of the most-talked about players during New England Patriots training camp this summer. A record-setting receiver at FCS Eastern Washington, Chism came to Foxborough and was a top performer in the summer. He followed up a strong training camp by being the team's leading receiver in the preseason -despite only playing in two games - catching 12 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

Since the end of the summer, though, there hasn't been much to see from Chism for those on the outside. A leg injury held him out of the final week of training camp and the preseason, and he's yet to make his official NFL debut having been a healthy scratch over the Patriots' first five games.

But while some fans clamor for Chism to do more as he remains in street clothes on Sundays, he's been plenty during the week behind closed doors as a key member of the Patriots' scout team during practices.

The goal of the scout team is to replicate the upcoming opponent's offense (or defense, on the other side of the ball) as best as possible, working against the starting defense to help that unit prepare for the game. A scout team usually made up of reserve and practice squad offensive players, picked specifically to best mirror corresponding players on the other team. They then run plays the other team runs, which are identified by coaches and put on cards to be used during practice.

"It's been sweet, because it allows me just to go against the starters every day," Chism told 98.5 The Sports Hub this week, talking about his scout team role in practice. "I get to compete with Christian [Gonzalez] and CD [Carlton Davis] and Marcus Jones every day, so it's pretty special. I don't take it for granted. I just blessed to be out here. So, anything I do to help."

For their part, the Patriots' cornerbacks have appreciated and taken note of his effort.

"He's been giving good looks," Gonzalez told 98.5. "He's a crafty receiver. He comes into work every day, just ready to work. I mean, he's also one of the last people out of the building every day, so, we all see the work he's putting an in. He's acting like a true professional, so we like it."

"Great, man. He's just been taking it day-by-day," Jones relayed. "Running great, crisp routes when it comes down to it. And then ever since he's been here - OTA's training camp, all these different situations - he's been taking advantage of those plays and everything."

In the past in New England it hasn't always been clear which players play which roles on the scout team, as they would wear pinnies with the corresponding player's number on them, and usually not put those on until the media had left practice. This year has been different though, as some players outright wear a different jersey number during practice - making it possible to track which players are playing which role.

Chism has mainly repped as the opposing team's slot receiver so far this year. His assignments have been...

Raiders: Tre Tucker

Dolphins: Malik Washington

Steelers: Scotty Miller

Panthers: Hunter Renfrow

Bills: Khalil Shakir

For the most part, the Patriots' defense has done well limiting Chism's assignment come gameday. Tucker had two catches for 54 yards, including a busted-coverage reception early in the game. Washington's game against the Patriots was his least productive of the season.

Last week felt like a step up, with Shakir being more involved in his respective offense than Chism's previous assignments. Still, Shakir had one of his least-productive games of the year though, catching six passes for 45 yards.

"There's been all kinds of different ones," Chism said, when asked if there was a certain receiver or offense he enjoyed emulating the most. "Just getting to kind of see the different offenses, whether it's the Dolphins offense or if the Raiders offense with Renfrow, moving him around. Even this week, just kind of seeing what they do, and stuff like that. It's pretty cool."

This week brings a new challenge, as it's the first time Chism will be representing the other team's most-used receiver - Chris Olave of the New Orleans Saints. That also brought out a bit of an oddity this week as Chism wore No. 12 at practice - the number that was retired by the Patriots last summer in honor of quarterback Tom Brady.

"That's a legendary number here," Chism said with a smile when asked about seeing the jersey in his locker. "He's the GOAT, so it's pretty special to wear it. I don't take it for granted, even though it's just a scout team number. But, just trying do everything I can."

Will Chism get a chance to share the field with the Saints' No. 12 this week? A few weeks ago, head coach Mike Vrabel noted the team can fit just five wide receivers on the active gameday roster. With Stefon Diggs surging, Kayson Boutte playing good, consistent football, Kyle Williams' snaps increasing, and Mack Hollins and Pop Douglas, being used in tailored situational roles, it's tough to see where that spot comes from right now. There's also the matter of his chemistry with Drake Maye, after he spent the summer almost exclusively working with the second unit.

Although he's not playing on Sundays, Chism said he's still using this time and his reps with the scout team to improve.

"Feel like each and every week, I'm learning stuff from the vets, learning stuff from our defense, when I'm running against them," Chism said. "I'm always trying to make myself better each and every day. So I feel like I'm growing every day."