Bruins stay undefeated with 3-1 win over Sabres

Oct 11, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Mark Kastelic (47) is congratulated at the bench after scoring against the Buffalo Sabres during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Saturday night at TD Garden brought about a mixed bag for the Bruins.

Despite an absolute pummeling of Alex Lyon and the rest of the Sabres to the tune of a 16-1 shot advantage through 20 minutes of play, the Bruins found themselves fighting tooth and nail with the Sabres to the bitter end. But as they have three times in as many tries this season, the Bruins found a way, as Marco Sturm's club improved to 3-0-0 on the year behind a 3-1 final.

The Bruins' latest triumph came with goals from Pavel Zacha and Mark Kastelic, while it was Sean Kuraly who provided the empty-net dagger for Boston in the final seconds of the victory.

With the victory, the Bruins are now 3-0-0 under a new head coach for the third straight time, with Sturm's 3-0-0 beginning behind the Boston bench matching Jim Montgomery in 2022 and Bruce Cassidy in 2017.

But the story of this one came in goal, as Jeremy Swayman turned in yet another strong showing for Boston, with stops on 22 of 23 shots faced. Swayman should've had a shutout, really, as the lone Buffalo goal (scored by Jason Zucker) ramped up off Bruins defenseman Andrew Peeke's stick and through Swayman in the third period of play.

Swayman served as Boston's top penalty-killing presence, too, with five saves on the kill as Boston remained perfect while shorthanded, going 4-for-4.

The Bruins also had to get this one done at less than 100 percent, too, with Hampus Lindholm unavailable for this contest due to a lower-body injury.

Down Lindholm, Jordan Harris jumped into the Boston lineup and made his Bruins debut skating on the Black and Gold's second pairing opposite Peeke. The Haverhill, Mass. native kept his game simple, used his skating legs and put forth a solid effort, with an assist and two hits in 16:25 of time on ice.

“Really good," Sturm said of Harris. "He played exactly the way he finished the preseason. Smart with the puck, simple, he can skate, had some really good sticks. He was always in a good spot. Really happy with his game.”

Lindholm's absence also put the third 'A' on a different sweater, with Elias Lindholm serving as an alternate captain for the Bruins alongside Charlie McAvoy and David Pastrnak for this contest.