Sports Hub Underground: Breaking down the Bruins’ strong start
Matt Dolloff & Ty Anderson return with a new podcast discussing the Bruins’ strong start to the season.
Matt Dolloff & Ty Anderson return with a new remote episode of the Sports Hub Underground to react to the Bruins' strong start over their first two games of the 2025-26 season.
Timestamps:
3:32 -- Big-picture thoughts on how the Bruins look to start the season.
7:25 -- The guys discuss the performance of the goaltenders in their first starts of the year.
14:01 -- Breaking down the first couple games for the Bruins' new-look forward groups.
20:53 -- How has the Bruins defense looked in their first two games in Marco Sturm's defensive-minded system?
31:19 -- The latest on the Hampus Lindholm injury situation and how the Bruins should handle it going forward.
