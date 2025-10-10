LISTEN LIVE

Sports Hub Underground: Breaking down the Bruins’ strong start

Matt Dolloff & Ty Anderson return with a new podcast discussing the Bruins’ strong start to the season.

Matt Dolloff / Ty Anderson
Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Washington Capitals in the 2025-26 season opener. (Geoff Burke-Imagn Images)
Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Washington Capitals in the 2025-26 season opener. (Geoff Burke-Imagn Images)

Matt Dolloff & Ty Anderson return with a new remote episode of the Sports Hub Underground to react to the Bruins' strong start over their first two games of the 2025-26 season. Listen above.

Timestamps:

3:32 -- Big-picture thoughts on how the Bruins look to start the season.

7:25 -- The guys discuss the performance of the goaltenders in their first starts of the year.

14:01 -- Breaking down the first couple games for the Bruins' new-look forward groups.

20:53 -- How has the Bruins defense looked in their first two games in Marco Sturm's defensive-minded system?

31:19 -- The latest on the Hampus Lindholm injury situation and how the Bruins should handle it going forward.

boston bruins
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
