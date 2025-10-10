LISTEN LIVE

Patriots rule out three defensive players for Sunday, three more questionable

The New England Patriots have ruled three players out for Sunday, while cornerback Christian Gonzalez is questionable.

Alex Barth
Sep 28, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) runs onto the field before a game against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Sep 28, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) runs onto the field before a game against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots could have a banged-up defense heading into this Sunday's matchup with the New Orleans Saints. Their final injury report of the week rules three defensive players out, while another three are questionable.

Defensive lineman Keion White (elbow), linebacker Anfernee Jennings (ankle), and safety Jaylinn Hawkins (hamstring) will all miss Sundays game. White and Hawkins missed all three days of practice this week, while Jennings was limited on Wednesday and then missed Thursday and Friday.

Running back Antonio Gibson (knee) was also officially ruled out. Head coach Mike Vrabel desribed that as procedural. Gibson tore his ACL last week, and is expected to be placed on IR.

UPDATE: The Patriots placed Gibson on IR later on Friday afternoon.

With White, Jennings, and Gibson all out, the Patriots are now thin at running back and off the edge. Vrabel said on Friday there will be moved coming to address those positions, which could include practice squad elevations.

As for the questionable players, that list includes cornerback Christian Gonzalez (hamstring). Gonzalez was re-added to the injury report on Thursday, two weeks after returning from that hamstring injury that held him out since the start of camp. On Thursday, cornerbacks coach Justin Hamilton had described Gonzalez's situation as part of a ramp-up plan from the training staff.

Vrabel further addressed Gonzalez's status on Friday.

"We’ll continue to monitor him and see where that goes and try to make a decision at 10:30 a.m. CT, 90 minutes before the game," Vrabel explained on Friday, noting the deadline for the team to set gameday inactives." That’s where we’re at. We’ll have to have a plan if he doesn’t go and we’ll have a plan if he does go. Just like everybody else.”

Gonzalez isn't the only Patriots cornerback who was a late addition to the injury report this week. Charles Woods (knee) was added to the injury report on Friday as limited, and is questionable. Linebacker Marte Mapu (neck/hamstring) is questionable as well.

As for the Saints, a lengthy injury report to start the week turned into just three players being listed. Cornerback Isaac Yiadom (hamstring) is the only player who has been ruled out, while running back Alvin Kamara (ankle) and defensive tackle John Ridgeway (shoulder) are questionable.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 28: Christian Gonzalez #0 of the New England Patriots warms up against the Carolina Panthers before the game at Gillette Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
NFLMike Vrabel gives latest update on Christian GonzalezRyan Garvin
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 05: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots looks on from the sideline in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills in the game at Highmark Stadium on October 05, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
NFLBarth’s 5 things: Patriots need to avoid ‘trap game’ against SaintsAlex Barth
The Savannah Bananas are coming to Gillette Stadium
UncategorizedThe Savannah Bananas are coming to Gillette StadiumAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect