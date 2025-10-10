Patriots rule out three defensive players for Sunday, three more questionable

Sep 28, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) runs onto the field before a game against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots could have a banged-up defense heading into this Sunday's matchup with the New Orleans Saints. Their final injury report of the week rules three defensive players out, while another three are questionable.

Defensive lineman Keion White (elbow), linebacker Anfernee Jennings (ankle), and safety Jaylinn Hawkins (hamstring) will all miss Sundays game. White and Hawkins missed all three days of practice this week, while Jennings was limited on Wednesday and then missed Thursday and Friday.

Running back Antonio Gibson (knee) was also officially ruled out. Head coach Mike Vrabel desribed that as procedural. Gibson tore his ACL last week, and is expected to be placed on IR.

UPDATE: The Patriots placed Gibson on IR later on Friday afternoon.

With White, Jennings, and Gibson all out, the Patriots are now thin at running back and off the edge. Vrabel said on Friday there will be moved coming to address those positions, which could include practice squad elevations.

As for the questionable players, that list includes cornerback Christian Gonzalez (hamstring). Gonzalez was re-added to the injury report on Thursday, two weeks after returning from that hamstring injury that held him out since the start of camp. On Thursday, cornerbacks coach Justin Hamilton had described Gonzalez's situation as part of a ramp-up plan from the training staff.

Vrabel further addressed Gonzalez's status on Friday.

"We’ll continue to monitor him and see where that goes and try to make a decision at 10:30 a.m. CT, 90 minutes before the game," Vrabel explained on Friday, noting the deadline for the team to set gameday inactives." That’s where we’re at. We’ll have to have a plan if he doesn’t go and we’ll have a plan if he does go. Just like everybody else.”

Gonzalez isn't the only Patriots cornerback who was a late addition to the injury report this week. Charles Woods (knee) was added to the injury report on Friday as limited, and is questionable. Linebacker Marte Mapu (neck/hamstring) is questionable as well.