LISTEN LIVE

Mike Vrabel gives latest update on Christian Gonzalez

New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez is questionable for the team’s game against the New Orleans Saints this Sunday.

Ryan Garvin
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 28: Christian Gonzalez #0 of the New England Patriots warms up against the Carolina Panthers before the game at Gillette Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 28: Christian Gonzalez #0 of the New England Patriots warms up against the Carolina Panthers before the game at Gillette Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Jordan Bank/Getty Images

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel began his Friday media availability listing player statuses for the Pats' upcoming game against the New Orleans Saints, as he's done routinely. But this one carried a little extra importance, as reporters awaited word on cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

The Patriots' top cornerback was limited in practice Thursday with a hamstring injury, after being a full participant Wednesday. Patriots cornerbacks coach Justin Hamilton explained that it was part of a predetermined plan to limit Gonzalez, but Vrabel was asked if the corner had suffered a setback after seemingly putting the injury behind him.

“Christian will be questionable for the game," Vrabel said. "We’ll continue to monitor him and see where that goes and try to make a decision at 10:30 a.m. central time, 90 minutes before the game. That’s where we’re at. We’ll have to have a plan if he doesn’t go and we’ll have a plan if he does go. Just like everybody else.”

Gonzalez missed the Patriots’ first three games of the season before playing 71% of defensive snaps in his season debut against the Carolina Panthers. He played 100% of the snaps in the Pats' 23-20 win in Buffalo last week. After he was a full participant in practice yesterday, he was limited Thursday with a hamstring designation.

Patriots fans may have to wait until Sunday morning to find out if the 2nd Team All-Pro will be available to start in New Orleans.

New England Patriots
Ryan GarvinWriter
Related Stories
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 05: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots looks on from the sideline in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills in the game at Highmark Stadium on October 05, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
NFLBarth’s 5 things: Patriots need to avoid ‘trap game’ against SaintsAlex Barth
The Savannah Bananas are coming to Gillette Stadium
UncategorizedThe Savannah Bananas are coming to Gillette StadiumAlex Barth
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 28: Christian Gonzalez #0 of the New England Patriots signals against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter in the game at Gillette Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
NFLPatriots coach explains why Christian Gonzalez was re-added to the injury reportAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect