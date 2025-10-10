Mike Vrabel gives latest update on Christian Gonzalez
New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez is questionable for the team’s game against the New Orleans Saints this Sunday.
Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel began his Friday media availability listing player statuses for the Pats' upcoming game against the New Orleans Saints, as he's done routinely. But this one carried a little extra importance, as reporters awaited word on cornerback Christian Gonzalez.
The Patriots' top cornerback was limited in practice Thursday with a hamstring injury, after being a full participant Wednesday. Patriots cornerbacks coach Justin Hamilton explained that it was part of a predetermined plan to limit Gonzalez, but Vrabel was asked if the corner had suffered a setback after seemingly putting the injury behind him.
“Christian will be questionable for the game," Vrabel said. "We’ll continue to monitor him and see where that goes and try to make a decision at 10:30 a.m. central time, 90 minutes before the game. That’s where we’re at. We’ll have to have a plan if he doesn’t go and we’ll have a plan if he does go. Just like everybody else.”
Gonzalez missed the Patriots’ first three games of the season before playing 71% of defensive snaps in his season debut against the Carolina Panthers. He played 100% of the snaps in the Pats' 23-20 win in Buffalo last week. After he was a full participant in practice yesterday, he was limited Thursday with a hamstring designation.
Patriots fans may have to wait until Sunday morning to find out if the 2nd Team All-Pro will be available to start in New Orleans.