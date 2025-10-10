Mike Vrabel gives latest update on Christian Gonzalez

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 28: Christian Gonzalez #0 of the New England Patriots warms up against the Carolina Panthers before the game at Gillette Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel began his Friday media availability listing player statuses for the Pats' upcoming game against the New Orleans Saints, as he's done routinely. But this one carried a little extra importance, as reporters awaited word on cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

The Patriots' top cornerback was limited in practice Thursday with a hamstring injury, after being a full participant Wednesday. Patriots cornerbacks coach Justin Hamilton explained that it was part of a predetermined plan to limit Gonzalez, but Vrabel was asked if the corner had suffered a setback after seemingly putting the injury behind him.

“Christian will be questionable for the game," Vrabel said. "We’ll continue to monitor him and see where that goes and try to make a decision at 10:30 a.m. central time, 90 minutes before the game. That’s where we’re at. We’ll have to have a plan if he doesn’t go and we’ll have a plan if he does go. Just like everybody else.”

Gonzalez missed the Patriots’ first three games of the season before playing 71% of defensive snaps in his season debut against the Carolina Panthers. He played 100% of the snaps in the Pats' 23-20 win in Buffalo last week. After he was a full participant in practice yesterday, he was limited Thursday with a hamstring designation.