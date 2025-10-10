LISTEN LIVE

Jayson Tatum posts another promising video amid Achilles recovery

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is giving fans another exciting glimpse into his offseason rehabilitation. Tatum’s YouTube channel has covered a summer including a trip to New York Fashion Week,…

Ryan Garvin
Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics listens to a reporter's question during Boston Celtics media day at the Auerbach Center on September 29, 2025. (Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is giving fans another exciting glimpse into his offseason rehabilitation.

Tatum’s YouTube channel has covered a summer including a trip to New York Fashion Week, a sneaker reveal, and most important to Celtics fans, work out drills. While Tatum is still ways off from real basketball activity, the videos are an indication of where the Celtics franchise player is at before the season gets going.

Fans got a look at Tatum back in September when he released a video of him doing some on court jogging and getting some shots up. “I’m rusty as a [expletive],” Tatum told the camera.

Tatum’s latest video shows him at the Auerbach Center two hand dunking from a standing position under the basket with his long time trainer Nick Sang watching. “Must be the shoes,” Tatum captioned the video.

Tatum tore his Achilles tendon in New York during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Knicks.  

The Celtics regular season begins Oct. 22 when they host the Philadelphia 76ers.

