We’ve got a source war on Bill Belichick at Chapel Hill

When a big story emerges, in this age of anonymous sources and instant information, reports often start to conflict. Add that the story concerns Bill Belichick and college football, and conflicting reports become a virtual guarantee.

We've got a good-old-fashioned source-off percolating down at Chapel Hill, where Belichick's North Carolina Tar Heels are at best floundering on the field. At worst, the public on-field struggles reflect a program that's grappling with widespread internal dysfunction and even potential scandal. But that's not where the reports are conflicting; that dispute is rooted in questions of Belichick's future at UNC.

An explosive recent X thread by journalist Ollie Connolly, who writes for the U.S. branch of The Guardian and runs a Substack covering American football, added stunning new layers to the Belichick saga. Connolly reported that Belichick "has discussed buyout options with North Carolina’s hierarchy" and "has signalled a willingness to trigger his own $1 million buyout if he can find a soft landing with another team or in media." Less than 24 hours later, Pat Welter of WRAL in North Carolina -- who originally reported on the Tar Heels' internal problems -- refuted Connolly: "Speaking to multiple sources today reports that #UNC decision makers discussed an exit strategy regarding Bill Belichick are false. Same with Belichick triggering his own buyout. Internally they are working to improve across the board."

Welter's most recent report certainly falls in line with the brief statements made by Belichick and the team, reaffirming their commitments to each other. It doesn't undo the results on the field, nor does it deny any of the problems plaguing the program. If anything, it confirms their existence.

But it now sounds like Belichick is not in immediate trouble with UNC, and will at least play out the current season. His departure can't possibly be imminent after the school released an official statement on its official social media accounts.

Connolly's reporting on the buyout and exit strategies may not even be inaccurate. What's in question is the timing of those discussions. But even if those conversations did happen this week, it appears that they quickly resolved any worries of a drastic measure.