The Savannah Bananas are coming to Gillette Stadium
On Thursday night the Savannah Bananas announced their 'World Tour' to 2026. That will include a trip to Foxborough and Gillette Stadium, the baseball sensation shared on social media.
It's not just one game, either. The Bananas will be playing back-to-back day at Gillette Stadium, on Friday, August 28 and Saturday, August 29 2026.
The Savannah Bananas are an exhibition barnstorming baseball team, that plays a Harlem Globetrotters-like version of baseball known as 'Banana Ball.' Rules include a timer instead of innings and a points system.
"The weekend will feature the Bananas taking on brand-new team the Loco Beach Coconuts in two games of fan-first, high-octane Banana Ball complete with choregraphed dances, unique uniforms, scoring celebrations, walk-up song performances, breakdancing coaches and more," a statement from Gillette Stadium reads.
Fans looking to get tickets can enter a lottery at bananaball.com/tickets, which runs through the end of October. A random drawing will take place approximately two months before the games for a chance to purchase tickets and selected fans will then have the opportunity to purchase available tickets.
The Bananas' visit will cap off what should be a busy summer at Gillette Stadium. Prior to the baseball games, Gillette will host seven matches from the 2026 World Cup, starting with a group stage match on June 13 and ending with a quarterfinal match on July 9. Later in the fall the stadium will also host a major college football rivalry game between Notre Dame and Navy.