The Savannah Bananas are coming to Gillette Stadium

Alex Barth

Dec 1, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; A general overview of the game field with the Pat Patriot throwback logo at Gillette Stadium prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

On Thursday night the Savannah Bananas announced their 'World Tour' to 2026. That will include a trip to Foxborough and Gillette Stadium, the baseball sensation shared on social media.

It's not just one game, either. The Bananas will be playing back-to-back day at Gillette Stadium, on Friday, August 28 and Saturday, August 29 2026.

The Savannah Bananas are an exhibition barnstorming baseball team, that plays a Harlem Globetrotters-like version of baseball known as 'Banana Ball.' Rules include a timer instead of innings and a points system.

"The weekend will feature the Bananas taking on brand-new team the Loco Beach Coconuts in two games of fan-first, high-octane Banana Ball complete with choregraphed dances, unique uniforms, scoring celebrations, walk-up song performances, breakdancing coaches and more," a statement from Gillette Stadium reads.

Fans looking to get tickets can enter a lottery at bananaball.com/tickets, which runs through the end of October. A random drawing will take place approximately two months before the games for a chance to purchase tickets and selected fans will then have the opportunity to purchase available tickets.

The Bananas' visit will cap off what should be a busy summer at Gillette Stadium. Prior to the baseball games, Gillette will host seven matches from the 2026 World Cup, starting with a group stage match on June 13 and ending with a quarterfinal match on July 9. Later in the fall the stadium will also host a major college football rivalry game between Notre Dame and Navy.

Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
