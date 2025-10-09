Josh McDaniels gives interesting comment on potentially becoming head coach once again

During his media availability, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was asked if he was content to keep coaching Drake Maye or if hoped to be a head coach again someday.

“Wow,” McDaniels laughed with a big smile and a “mind-blown” hand gesture, “I love living in New England. That’s the short of it. I just try to focus on now. Really enjoying coaching for Mike [Vrabel] and the staff and the guys we have here in this organization.”

McDaniels got his first stint as an NFL head coach in 2009 when the Denver Broncos brought him in to replace Mike Shanahan. The Broncos began the season 6-0 under McDaniels, including a Week 5 overtime win over the Patriots. Denver would finish the 2009 season 8-8 and miss the playoffs. McDaniels’ Broncos would go 3-9 in 2010 before he was fired during the season.

McDaniels’ second run as head coach would come more than a decade later, when the Las Vegas Raiders hired him in 2022. The Raiders went 9-16 during McDaniels’ time there, and again he was fired midway through his second season.

“It would be surprising if I moved my kids out of Westwood. Come hell or high water, I don’t know if I’ll be here or not but it is what it is,” McDaniels said with another smile.

It may seem far-fetched that a third NFL team would give McDaniels a shot at being their head coach in the first place. He didn't just have down years in Denver and Las Vegas, he couldn't even make it through the season before being shown the door.