Inside the numbers: Patriots show drastic improvement in key metrics

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) drops back to pass against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Patriots dramatically improved for the second consecutive week in key categories, propelling them to a 23-20 win over the Bills on "Sunday Night Football." Here is a breakdown of how those areas have developed ahead of the franchise’s game at the Saints on Sunday.

The turnover battle

Protecting the football has been an issue for the Patriots’ offense, specifically running back Rhamondre Stevenson. The Oklahoma product fumbled early against the Bills, marking his third fumble of the season and ninth over the previous two campaigns. It was Stevenson and the Patriots’ only turnover of the game, as Drake Maye completed his second consecutive game without throwing an interception. If he has another clean sheet against the Saints on Sunday, it will be the first time in his professional career he has avoided a pick in three straight games.

New England’s defense helped increase its turnover margin through five games. It recorded three takeaways against Josh Allen, who threw a rare interception to Marcus Jones, and his offense in a nationally televised game. The Patriots turnover margin is -0.2 entering Week 6, a vast improvement from its -0.8 margin after Week 4.

Maye shines in Buffalo

Maye turned in his best game as an NFL starter, completing 22 of his 30 passes for 273 yards without an interception. It was the fifth consecutive game Maye threw for at least 200 passing yards, joining Daniel Jones as the only quarterbacks to surpass the mark through the first five weeks of the season.

Compared with the entire league, Maye’s 1,261 passing yards ranks fifth most and his seven touchdown passes are 16th. His 110 rushing yards is tied for 12th with fellow 2024 NFL first-rounder Caleb Williams. Maye is already halfway to his touchdown pass total from his rookie season (15) and is past the mark for passing yards (2,276).

Diggs on the rise

Stefon Diggs starred in his first game back at Highmark Stadium since his departure from Buffalo after the 2023 season. He caught 146 yards on 10 catches, marking his first back-to-back 100-yard performances as a Patriot. His play increased his season totals to 359 receiving yards and 29 catches, both of which are team highs. Kayshon Boutte, who has 208 receiving yards, is the only other wideout with double-digit receptions (13). Tight end Hunter Henry, who did not record a touchdown at the Bills but had 46 yards on two catches, leads the Patriots with three receiving touchdowns.