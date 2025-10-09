Drake Maye’s progress, growth winning signs for Patriots

There have been plenty of positives in the first five games of the Patriots' 2025 season. Drake Maye's progress is the biggest one of all.

You'll see the Sports Hub's Alex Barth in that clip crowing about Maye. Barth called Sunday's 23-20 win over the Bills in Buffalo Maye's "national coming out-party." And Alex is best suited to say that, as he's been in the Maye-is-the-man camp from the jump.

During the half-hour he spent in studio with Fred, Hardy, and Wallach, Barth praised Maye’s poise and growth, saying he looked like a true veteran NFL quarterback. Praise was given to Pats head coach Mike Vrabel as well, who has been instrumental in Maye's development.

Drake Maye's Progress: What's Next?

The Patriots travel to New Orleans for a possible trap game against the Saints on Sunday. We use that phrase with tongue firmly planted in cheek. Yes, the Saints won their first game of the season last Sunday. But the only trap here is one of those cartoon boxes propped up with a stick.