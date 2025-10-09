Cam Schlittler continues to troll Boston after Yankees season ends
Cam Schlittler is not letting his hometown off the hook just yet. The Yankees starter has become an epic social media troll against Boston.
Yankees starting pitcher and Walpole native Cam Schlittler played a significant role in ending the Red Sox' postseason aspirations, after the 24-year-old righty struck out 12 Sox batters in a series-clinching win.
Now, with the Yankees season over at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays, it’s hockey season for Schlittler. And by that he apparently means Bruins season.
Schlittler has been a willing participant on social media in recent days, engaging with die-hard Boston sports fans who would chirp his townie credentials. “Went to school in [Boston] for 3 years, I live in Southie during the off season, start preparing for the bruins [season] homie” was the reply Schlittler gave one X user when that user made the claim that Cam was not actually from Boston.
Short replies and peace-sign emojis aren’t the only thing Schlittler has on his X account. The Yankees pitcher has made some recent profile changes in the form of a spoked-B profile picture as well as a banner picture of TD Garden.
Schlittler had a message for the Red Sox fans in his life that were upset over the end of their season: "I told them that's exactly what was going to happen," Schlittler said (via The Athletic). "They'll get over it. Hockey season is coming up, basketball season is coming up. So I'm sure they got other things to distract them."
The way Schlittler is carrying on, he'll have to hope he continues to pitch as well as he did in the wild card round in future starts against his hometown team. Otherwise, the bit isn't going to work.
Next- Mazz: For the Red Sox, the offseason needs to be on point
More Red Sox
Boston went deep into its bullpen in its Game 2 loss to New York. So who’s available to pitch in a do or die Game 3?Colin Kennedy