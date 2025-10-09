Bill Belichick, North Carolina ‘fully committed’ despite recent reports

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Bill Belichick saga at North Carolina has been tumultuous from the start, and steam is only picking up about the head coach’s eventual departure from the Tar Heels.

Despite the outside noise, Belichick and North Carolina still appear to be committed to their relationship — at least for now.

“I’m fully committed to UNC Football and the program we’re building here,” Belichick wrote in a statement.

Belichick’s Tar Heels are off to a rocky 2-3 start, and are coming off a 38-10 home loss to a 2-3 Clemson.

Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham is also still standing by the former New England Patriots head coach.

"Coach Belichick has the full support of the Department of Athletics and University," Cunningham wrote.

Both statements were made in response to reports made by Ollie Connolly, which detailed that Belichick and the university could be working towards an eventual split.

“Belichick has signalled a willingness to trigger his own $1 million buyout if he can find a soft landing with another team or in media,” Connolly wrote.

Connolly also reported that UNC has already found Belichick and his staff guilty of recruiting and practice violations. This means that Belichick could be fired for cause and not receive his full $20 million buyout that he would earn if fired.

The Athletic also reported that a North Carolina assistant coach has been suspended for a minor violation of NCAA rules.

Further proof of the disarray within the program, UNC Football cancelled an in-season documentary that was in the works for Hulu. It’s the second time this year that a documentary of Belichick and the Tar Heels has been cancelled.

Belichick’s tenure at Chapel Hill has also been eerily reminiscent to the end of his time in Foxborough. The 73 year old has reportedly been “distant” and “weird” to members of his staff, and many weren’t able to contact him during the team’s bye week.