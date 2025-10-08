Saints have multiple key still position players on injury report ahead of Patriots matchup

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 21: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints in action against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 21, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.

Ahead of the New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints Week 5 matchup this Sunday, the Saints are dealing with multiple injuries to starters on offense. Two of their top skill players plus a couple of offensive linemen were listed on the first injury report of the week on Wednesday.

Highlighting that list is running back Alvin Kamara (ankle), as well as tight end Juwan Johnson (ankle). Both were limited. Kamara and Johnson rank first and fifth respectively in touches for the Saints this year.

Both of the Saints' starting guards are also listed in Trevor Penning (ankle) and Cesar Ruiz (ankle) as limited. Backup Dillon Radunz (toe) is listed as a full participant.

Meanwhile, the Patriots listed nine players on their first injury report of the week. Of those nine, eight were previously listed last week. Defensive tackle Joshua Farmer (ankle) is the lone addition. Meanwhile, multiple players including Carlton Davis, Christian Gonzalez, Will Campbell, and Jared Wilson were removed.