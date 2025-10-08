Patriots to debut brand new uniform combination against Saints

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – AUGUST 16: Alex Austin #28 of the New England Patriots (C) celebrates his interception against the Minnesota Vikings with teammates in the first quarter during the NFL Preseason 2025 game between New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 16, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Another week, another different uniform combination for the New England Patriots. And while some of their uniforms this year have been bringing back looks from the past, this one is brand new.

On Wednesday, the team shared on social media they'll be wearing an all-white look for this week's road game against the New Orleans Saints. Not only is it the first time they're wearing their white jerseys this season, it's the first time ever they'll wear white pants with their current primary uniform set, home or road.

When these uniforms were introduced, both jerseys were worn with blue pants. Silver pants were introduced with the home jersey in 2022, and then were worn a few times with the road white jersey in 2024. The only time they've worn white pants has been as a part of their red throwback jerseys.

The last time the Patriots wore white pants outside of their throwbacks was 2017. That was for a Thursday night road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as a part of the NFL's Color Rush program.

This will be the fourth unique uniform combination the Patriots have worn this year. They went with blue over silver the first two weeks, followed by their throwbacks, followed by blue over blue the last two weeks.