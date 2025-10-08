Mike Vrabel offers insight to Patriots’ penalty problem

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel looks at the score during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Oct. 5, 2025.

The Patriots have accumulated 43 penalties through five games, tied for the second most in the NFL. A quick glance at that total could lead one to think of it as an indicator of a poor football team.

Mike Vrabel's perspective differs.

The first-year Patriots head coach explained Wednesday that he asks his defenders to play aggressively to the end of any given snap to achieve the best odds to limit big plays. He wants to see his players making hard-hitting tackles with a strong rally to the football, but those aspects can lead to unexpected penalties. It's an aspect Vrabel admitted his team must improve at, even if a handful of flags are still present.

To accomplish that, Vrabel wants his players to understand what the officials are looking at as a play develops. If it’s a big tackle out of bounds or near the sideline, a referee may determine the play was too vicious for that area of the field. Thinking like an official — with an aggressive brand of football — could help limit penalties while generating the results Vrabel wants.

“We ask them to play full tilt to the tackle, but then there's a line there,” Vrabel said. “We have to play by two things: the whistle, I just don't understand how a professional athlete could assume that anybody in his league was down, and we're going to play to the whistle. We're going to play to two feet in the white.”

Special teams leader Brendan Schooler, who hadn’t taken any defensive snaps all season, was called for unnecessary roughness on one of his two snaps, appearing to be in the vicinity of Bills’ receiver Khalil Shakir out of bounds. Shakir was brought down by Marcus Jones as Shakir ran toward the sidelines, falling near a bench where Schooler ran over to. The officials determined the play was too violent, prompting a flag.

Early in the fourth quarter, defensive tackle Cory Durden was called for roughing the passer when he made contact with Josh Allen’s face mask, moving the chains 15 yards. The Patriots responded nicely with a four-yard tackle for loss on an ensuing rush from James Cook, who turned around toward Allen and appeared to be executing a flea-flicker. That’s when defensive tackle Joshua Farmer violently hit Cook, whose knee awkwardly made him down, to draw another 15-yard penalty.

In two plays, the Bills went from their 49-yard line to the Patriots’ 25-yard line.

“It's hard for me to sit here and fault Josh from last week,” Vrabel said. “There's no whistle, and running backs acting like he's going to flip the ball back to the quarterback, and I mean certainly would have liked him not had a penalty called, but I can see it both ways. Just ask that they, you know, blow the whistle, and it's the easy way for us to say that the play is over and our efforts need to stop."

Understanding how to limit penalties will be critical for the Patriots to continue to develop into the vision Vrabel has set forth. They managed to escape Buffalo with a win, even with eight penalties for 93 yards.

As the season progresses, New England may not be as lucky next time.